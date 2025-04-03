'Disloyal' NSC Staffers Fired After Laura Loomer Brings Receipts To The White House

Three staffers on the National Security Council have been fired after journalist Laura Loomer met with President Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday, where she presented him with a list of 'disloyal' employees, the NY Times reports, thanks to ongoing (and copious) leaks from the administration.

Mr. Trump may act on some of Ms. Loomer’s recommendations, two of the people said. Ms. Loomer walked into the White House with a sheaf of papers, which amounted to a mass of opposition research attacking the character and loyalty of numerous N.S.C. officials, two of the people said. She proceeded to excoriate them in front of their boss, the national security adviser Michael Waltz, who was also in the meeting. -NYT

The rest of the Times report amounts to a character assassination on Loomer, which was to be expected - writing that "Loomer’s rhetoric and actions have been so extreme that she has alienated others even on the far right."

The White House meeting came after weeks of Loomer posting about various 'disloyal' Democrats within the Trump administration - including deputy national security adviser Alex Wong, who she says added a journalist from The Atlantic to a DoD Signal chat on behalf of his boss, national security adviser Michael Waltz (Waltz was in Wednesday's meeting, according to the report). In posts to X, Loomer noted that Wong's wife worked as a DOJ lawyer for the Biden and Obama administrations, and her father is a large shareholder in a Chinese satellite manufacturer.

The roughly 30-minute meeting with Loomer was held shortly before Trump's major tariff announcement in the White House Rose Garden. Also in the meeting aside from Waltz were VP JD Vance, Sergio Gor - the head of presidential personnel, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and White House communications director Steven Cheung, according to the NYT's leakers.

Loomer Responds

"I woke up this morning to learn that there are still people in and around the West Wing who are LEAKING to the hostile, left-wing media about President Trump’s *confidential* and *private* meetings in the Oval Office," Loomer wrote on X in response to the news, adding that she would not divulge any details about her meeting.

According to Loomer, there's "More to come!"

“Exactly one hour before he received the termination email, Laura Loomer posted on social media about Mr. Schleifer, calling him a "Biden holdover.”



