Disney Announces Reduction Of DEI Programs Due To Trump Executive Actions

Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness,

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Walt Disney Company is preparing to significantly reduce the scale of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and initiatives in response to President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on such practices.

As reported by the Daily Caller, Disney’s Chief Human Resources Officer Sonia Coleman made the announcement in an internal memo, which was later reported on by Axios.

Among other changes, the company will replace its “Diversity and Inclusion” performance factor with a “Talent Strategy” metric that focuses less on identity and more on business success.

Disney will also abandon its “Reimagine Tomorrow” campaign, which had touted efforts to increase “diverse representation” in media produced by Disney.

The program aimed to see at least 50% of Disney’s characters would consist of “underrepresented groups.”

The company will also revisit disclaimer messages and content advisories that have been added onto older films.

Films such as “Peter Pan” and “Dumbo” would see such warnings appear on-screen before the start of the movie, often referring to “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of peoples or cultures.”

Now, such messages will be moved to the summary section below the media player, and will not play in the movie itself.

Back in 2023, CEO Bob Iger addressed possible changes to the company’s DEI policies, telling shareholders during an annual meeting that “our primary mission needs to be to entertain, and then through our entertainment to continue to have a positive impact on the world.”

“I’m very serious about that,” Iger emphasized. “It should not be agenda-driven, it should be entertainment-driven.”

President Trump has called for the elimination of DEI practices, pointing out that they often ignore merit in favor of arbitrary factors such as racial, gender, and sexual identity. Other companies that have reduced or eliminated DEI efforts in recent weeks include Google, Facebook, John Deere, and American Airlines.