Disney Settles Legal Dispute With Gina Carano Over Her Firing From 'The Mandalorian'

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

Disney has settled a legal dispute with actress Gina Carano following her dismissal from “The Mandalorian,” according to both parties.

Carano announced on social media that she had “come to an agreement” with Disney and its subsidiary, Lucasfilm, resolving the lawsuit she filed last year over her termination.

“I am humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome,” she stated on X. “I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me.”

The actress and former MMA star also expressed her gratitude to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the owner of X, who helped fund her lawsuit. Carano said that Musk had backed her case without asking anything in return.

“I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, ... a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit,” she wrote.

A Lucasfilm spokesperson stated that the company will “look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future” after the case resolved, adding that she has always been a well-respected actress.

The terms of the settlement have not yet been disclosed. Disney did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

Disney fired Carano in 2021 over a social media post it described at the time as “abhorrent and unacceptable” for allegedly “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities.”

In a now-deleted post, Carano stated that “because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Carano played rebel ranger Cara Dune on two seasons of “The Mandalorian” before she was terminated from her role. The actress had argued the firing was discriminatory and filed a lawsuit last year.

Her lawyers argued that Disney and Lucasfilm had targeted Carano for “harassment, termination, and public defamation” because she expressed views that did not align with the company.

In July last year, U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett denied Disney’s bid to dismiss the case, ruling that “the court cannot conclude, as defendants urge it to, that plaintiff’s continued employment by defendants would inhibit or intrude upon defendants’ rights to expressive association.”