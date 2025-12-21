DNA Evidence Proves "First Black Briton" Was Actually A White Girl

In 2021 the establishment media was electrified by a discovery involving the ancient remains of a woman found over a century ago near a village in East Sussex in Britain. The reason leftist journalists were so hyped? A supposedly comprehensive study by "experts" in facial reconstruction had determined that the nearly 2000 year old skeleton belonged to a Sub-Saharan African person.

The remains became known as the "Beachy Head Woman" and images of her reconstructed black face circulating internationally. This was proof, somehow, that progressives had always been right to support third world immigration.

The new data arrived conveniently in time to support a far-left campaign to defend the ideas of multiculturalism. Part of this narrative asserts that Caucasian regions of the world have never actually been Caucasian and that western culture doesn't really exist. In fact, white Europeans have no claim to any lands anywhere, they have no home, and African/Asian migrants have "always" freely traveled throughout Europe.

The political left was enthralled, taking to social media and reposting the discovery millions of times over to "own the fascists". The BBC even paid to have a plaque constructed on the site where the bones were discovered proudly proclaiming that this is where the first Briton of "African origin" had been found.

School lessons were immediately developed in the UK, teaching students about the multicultural history of Britain. This was scientific confirmation to back up the avalanche of European entertainment content depicting Sub-Saharan Africans as integral to the history of the continent, roaming the lands as tribesman or enjoying the finery of royal court.

Leftists argue that their version of history justifies the expansion of open mass immigration, because "things have always been this way" and white people today who want to protect their histories and cultures from erasure are merely ignorant of the past.

The problem is, Beachy Head Woman is not African or black. Recently confirmed DNA evidence shows she was white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was not a migrant, but born in ancient Britain.

The narrative began to break down in 2023 when genetic studies indicated she might have come from Cyprus (a part of the Roman Empire) and was not of African origin. More advanced DNA analysis, released this week, destroyed the claims of migration and also embarrassed the "experts" involved in the facial reconstruction of the skull.

The new study, led by researchers at London’s Natural History Museum, working in collaboration with University College London, used advanced ancient DNA sequencing that was not available a decade ago. By extracting a much larger quantity of high-quality DNA, they were able to place her ancestry within a broader Roman-era genetic framework.

The results show that her DNA is most similar to that of individuals from rural southern Britain during the Roman period and to modern populations from England. There are no traces of recent sub-Saharan African or Mediterranean ancestry. Isotope analysis of her teeth and bones indicates that her early years were spent on the south coast of Britain, and her mobility patterns were similar to those of other local individuals from the same period.

It's a perfect example of the growing problem of ideology mixing with science and poisoning the well of human knowledge. The rules of scientific investigation require an objective mindset, letting the evidence show whatever the evidence shows. However, with the invasion of woke cultism into every facet of academia, the goal of science is now to fulfill the demands of the multicultural narrative.

Luckily, the takeover of academia is not total and the truth still slips through the cracks on occasion.

Woke "science" approaches investigation by developing a desired conclusion first, and then manipulating the evidence to support that conclusion. In other words, science is nothing more than another propaganda tool. This is why wokeness can no longer be allowed to spread into western academics or into STEM fields; it's not just destructive to political discourse and social stability, it is also a cancer eating away at the pillars of human knowledge.

If these people are allowed to continue their conquest of science, modern human civilization will crumble.