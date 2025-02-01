This DNC Clip Shows Why Democrats Will Keep Losing...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During the Democratic National Committee’s final chair candidate forum in DC, every single candidate to take over the chair agreed that Kamala Harris lost the election to Donald Trump because of “racism and misogyny.”

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart asked who “believes that racism and misogyny played a role in Vice President Harris’s defeat,” and every candidate quickly raised their hand in agreement.

Every single candidate for DNC Chair just blamed their loss in 2024 on racism and misogyny pic.twitter.com/T8shvrRhUn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 31, 2025

No one dared to go against the orthodoxy.

The unanimous show of hands prompted the audience to laugh and Capehart to quip “That’s good, you all passed.”

It was basically an acknowledgement that in order to head up the DNC you have to adopt the make believe bubble world Party narrative that anyone who disagrees with Democratic policy is racist.

They’re still pretending that Kamala Harris was a viable and capable candidate when they all know she was the worst ever.

Respondents to the clip on X noted how this shows they’ve learned nothing and are not about to evolve their positions.

They’ve learned nothing from their historic loss…good. — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) January 31, 2025

Good. That means they didn't learn anything so there will be no competition in the next few Presidential elections. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) January 31, 2025

And this type of rhetoric is why they’ll lose again in 2028 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 31, 2025

They’re completely out of touch with Americans.

I'm already looking forward to expanding our majority in 2026. https://t.co/sASZbVfCBo — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) January 31, 2025

I endorse this post mortem analysis and encourage my democratic friends to double or even triple down. https://t.co/mPZ0veVuyZ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 31, 2025

The DNC chair election will be held at the party’s winter meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, on Saturday.

* * *

