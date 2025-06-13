DNC Votes To Invalidate Elections Of David Hogg, Another Vice-Chair

Weeks after damaging undercover video revealed that even fellow Democrats don't like Vice Chair David Hogg, the 25-year-old gun control activist is out.

David Hogg speaks during the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2024 at BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York City on Sept. 17, 2024. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company

In a vote of 294-99, members of the DNC overturned the Feb. 1 election that put Hogg in his seat - along with Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcom Kenyatta, and authorized new elections in the coming days.

The previous election was called into question by the DNC's Kalyn Free (Oklahoma), who said the organization's structure made it "mathematically impossible" for a woman to win.

Math expert Kalyn Free

As the Epoch Times notes further, there were two empty vice chair slots, and the DNC’s complex gender parity statutes required that the first slot be filled by a man; the second could be any gender. Instead of holding two separate elections, the DNC placed all five candidates on one ballot, put both seats on that ballot, and combined the results.

This gave the two men on the ballot a mathematical advantage over the three female candidates, critics said. Kenyatta received 289 votes, and Hogg received 214.

The DNC will now hold do-over elections with the same five candidates via electronic balloting. The first election, which must appoint a man according to DNC rules, will be held June 12–15. The second, which may be any gender, will be held on June 15–17.

Hogg recently garnered controversy within the party in his role as vice chair after he threatened in April to hold primaries against “asleep at the wheel” members of his party through his Leaders We Deserve PAC.

In response to Hogg’s push, DNC Chair Ken Martin said that the DNC needed to be a “referee” with its officials remaining neutral on primary contests.

“If you want to challenge incumbents, you’re more than free to do that, but just not as an officer of the DNC, because our job is to be neutral arbiters. We can’t be both the referee and also the player at the same time,” Martin said.

Hogg alleged that the decision to overturn the election was a convenient way to vote him out of leadership. He acknowledged that the election result was challenged before he announced his shakeup of the Democratic Party, but said “the consensus” among members he spoke to was that the challenge would be ignored.

On June 8, audio from a Zoom call with Martin criticizing Hogg was leaked to Politico. In the recording, Martin accuses Hogg of impeding his leadership, expresses frustration with his job, and seems to choke up at the end of the recording.

Hogg was accused of leaking the audio, and in response, he published screenshots of text messages from a Politico reporter asking him to comment on the leak, which purportedly indicated that he was not the source of the leak.

Over the last few weeks, Hogg also appeared in a Project Veritas video where he criticized Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for her stock trading activity.