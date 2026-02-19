Do Democrat Cities And States Love Rolling In Their Own Filth?

Were Democrats raised in a barn? It's far worse - they were raised in places like San Francisco where sanitation standards are not far from street poop capitals like India.

There's just something about left wing government that attracts a stench. Maybe it's the laziness and the entitlement of socialism. Maybe it's the inevitable economic malaise beating people down until they no longer care about the state of their surroundings. Maybe leftists simply revel in decay, like pigs in their own filth.

Examples of this lackadaisical gutter dweller mindset are rampant. Wherever Democrats are in control, crime and a river of putrescence follows. Everyone is familiar with San Francisco's infamous sidewalk poop problem; so much so that the city's "poop tracker map" became a meme. Tuberculosis outbreaks have also increased by 25% since 2020 and rare disease clusters are making more frequent appearances in areas where third world immigration is rampant.

Los Angeles is also experiencing a worsening crisis of illegal dumping, trash accumulation, and human waste on the streets, with reports rising over 20% by late 2024. The problem is fueled by homeless encampments, overflowing bins, and construction debris, causing public health hazards, rat infestations, and severe neighborhood blight. Compared to two decades ago, LA has seen a 450% rise in sanitation threats from trash dumping to sewage spills.

Sadly, the problem does not stop with California.

Oregon and the city of Portland were once considered one of the best regions to raise a family only 20 years ago. Today, Oregon is ranked the fourth worst state in the country and Portland has become a cesspool. Widespread crime, drug use and homelessness have sunk the quaint Northwest city into despair, all stemming from the dominant rise of woke politics.

Seattle, WA is managing a significant, ongoing public health crisis involving illegal dumping, trash accumulation, and human waste on streets, particularly around homeless encampments . This has resulted in biohazard conditions for certain parts of the city.

In more recent news, New York City under socialist and third world immigrant Mayor Zohran Mamdani is already hitting a literal wall of trash. This problem is not a new one and has persisted under previous Democrat run governments, but it seems to be particularly rancid with Mamdani at the helm.

New York municipal services are struggling with winter snows and there are no contingency plans in place to manage NYC refuse. This has resulted in mountains of garbage being frozen into snow piled sidewalks. Furthermore, as the snow melts, another problem has been revealed: Tens of thousands of piles of animal (and human) feces are defrosting in the streets.

New York City is covered in poop. This is what happens when you elect a useless mayor. pic.twitter.com/BlkbJWjvWd — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) February 18, 2026

Finally, there the national news story of Maryland's massive sewage spill into the Potomac River, which has compelled the Trump Administration to intervene. Over 240 million gallons of raw sewage has made the river toxic and Democrat Maryland Governor Wes Moore has done little to address the danger. The environmental hazard has been ongoing since January. Water treatment infrastructure in the state has reportedly been neglected and many systems have not been replaced since the 1970s.

Is widespread filth a deliberate agenda of progressive societies? Or, does left wing ideology inevitably lead to third world potty standards no matter the intention? Conservatives are often mocked by the political left for "backward facing" social policies, but it's hard to blame right-wing people for clinging to nostalgia. The past is clear evidence that things can be far better, economically and socially.

Why would conservatives pine for a future which is undeniably inferior and stinks of ass?

The bottom line is, there are better ways to manage US cities and their infrastructure. Conservatives states and cities show this on a daily basis. Democrats simply do not want to listen. For whatever reason, they love the smell of their own farts.