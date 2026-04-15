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Do White People Even Play Golf?

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Nike has long been one of the most recognizable athletic brands in the world, but the sneaker and apparel company has suffered rapid brand deterioration amid its move to fully embrace woke corporate politics, with its stock collapsing roughly 75% from its peak during the Covid era, when the Marxist NGO Black Lives Matter gained traction across corporate America.

Even as the face of golf continues to change among the 28.1 million Americans who played in 2024 - with 28% female and 25% Black, Asian, or Hispanic, both the highest proportions ever recorded according to the National Golf Foundation - a viral post on X appears to show Nike’s unhinged corporate culture being criticized once again.

"Do White people even play golf?" one X user asked, after viewing Nike's website, which features all things golf, and finding the lack of diversity ...

X users thought it was a joke ...

X users weren't happy:

Pure gold.

This is yet another brand choice by Nike, reflecting not the current audience but instead the audience they want to cultivate or the social message they want associated with the sport. This type of marketing may only push golfers toward other brands, such as Peter Millar, G/FORE, and Holderness & Bourne.