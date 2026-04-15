Nike has long been one of the most recognizable athletic brands in the world, but the sneaker and apparel company has suffered rapid brand deterioration amid its move to fully embrace woke corporate politics, with its stock collapsing roughly 75% from its peak during the Covid era, when the Marxist NGO Black Lives Matter gained traction across corporate America.

Nike’s stock has been a disaster and is trading at 2014 prices. Management just can’t figure out why. — Time Traveller (@802701AD) April 13, 2026

Even as the face of golf continues to change among the 28.1 million Americans who played in 2024 - with 28% female and 25% Black, Asian, or Hispanic, both the highest proportions ever recorded according to the National Golf Foundation - a viral post on X appears to show Nike’s unhinged corporate culture being criticized once again.

"Do White people even play golf?" one X user asked, after viewing Nike's website, which features all things golf, and finding the lack of diversity ...

X users thought it was a joke ...

I thought it was a joke but there are ZERO white people on the Nike app pic.twitter.com/B0CBpo4EPg — Dean (@Noticed2late) April 13, 2026

X users weren't happy:

That’s why I think @nike can go to hell. I’ll never buy any of their shit. — Ronald Camillo (@ronald_camillo) April 13, 2026

NIKE has gone woke and it is actually going BROKE: -68% in the last 5Y — Loris_Luca_I (@BLL_1973) April 13, 2026

Have we already forgotten when @Nike included anti-white training to their employees? Fnck @Nike — George WOOshington (@rosticles) April 13, 2026

When I saw the 200$ shoes and 80$ shirt I wondered who could afford to dress themselves, let alone green fees and a day off work — Fred (@Fredheelclicker) April 14, 2026

Pure gold.

Funny how they dropped the one black guy that’s been carrying them for decades in golf — Strategeristic (@strategeristic) April 13, 2026

This is yet another brand choice by Nike, reflecting not the current audience but instead the audience they want to cultivate or the social message they want associated with the sport. This type of marketing may only push golfers toward other brands, such as Peter Millar, G/FORE, and Holderness & Bourne.