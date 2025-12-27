Does It Get Any More Cringe Than This?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Just when you thought Gavin Newsom couldn’t get any more cringe, he drops a video with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom wishing Californians a “joyful Kwanzaa” – a made-up holiday that’s about as authentic as his political posturing.

In the awkward clip posted to his official X account, Newsom and his wife deliver a rehearsed message stating “As families come together to light the kinara, we wish you all a joyful Kwanzaa.”

Newsom further referenced “the seven principles of Kwanzaa, in particular community, purpose, and unity, guide our way toward a better future.”

As families come together to light the kinara, Jen and I wish all those celebrating a joyful Kwanzaa.



May the seven principles of Kwanzaa, in particular community, purpose, and unity, guide our way toward a better future.



Happy Kwanzaa, California! pic.twitter.com/317XOId1Ki — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 27, 2025

Everything about this is focus-grouped and phony. It’s the kind of performative nonsense that turns stomachs and highlights how out-of-touch Democrat leaders remain, even after their electoral drubbing.

Who exactly is Newsom trying to impress here? The video is a blatant pander to an almost nonexistent crowd. The tiny sliver of ultra-woke activists who still cling to outdated identity politics? In reality, most Americans – including the vast majority of African Americans – don’t celebrate Kwanzaa, given that it is an artificial construct rather than a genuine tradition.

What the Hell Is Kwanzaa, Anyway? no, it isn’t some ancient African tradition passed down through generations. It was invented in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, a black separatist and activist, in the wake of the Watts riots. Karenga, whose real name was Ronald McKinley Everett, created it as a non-Christian alternative to Christmas, drawing loosely from various African harvest festivals.

But here’s the kicker: Karenga was later convicted in 1971 of felony assault and false imprisonment for torturing two women in his organization. He served time in prison, yet his fabricated holiday lives on as a symbol of cultural separatism.

Basically the only people actually celebrating this are east coat white ultra woke ‘progressives’ attempting to tick every diversity checkbox possible as they virtue signal their way through life.

Newsom’s stunt reeks of desperation, especially as he eyes a 2028 presidential run. Under his watch, California grapples with skyrocketing homelessness, unchecked crime, and an exodus of residents fleeing his failed policies. Yet here he is, blathering about “unity” while his state fractures under open borders and economic mismanagement.

It’s peak ideological capture: Newsom is so ensnared by leftist dogma that he can’t resist alienating the mainstream. This from the guy who just last month urged his party to dial back the cultural extremism.

Instead of projecting normalcy, he’s amplifying fringe elements that repulse everyday voters. This disconnect only fuels the MAGA surge – Americans crave leaders who prioritise real issues like border security and economic freedom over contrived cultural gestures.

The backlash on X was swift and savage, with users calling out the pandering and fakery.

Reminder: Kwanzaa is a fake, subversive, degenerate “holiday” invented by a communist, pervert, and convicted criminal, Ronald McKinley Everett aka Maulana Ndabezitha Karenga.



In other words, it’s the perfect “holiday” for the American Left. https://t.co/P4bRze239Y — William Wolfe ?? (@WilliamWolfe) December 26, 2025

A man who went to prison for kidnapping and assaulting women with extension cords made up your fake and gay holiday in the 60s. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) December 27, 2025

You shot your happy Kwanzaa video right after the Christmas take? ? Is anything genuine with you?https://t.co/NottKrM5OP — Freedom 2 Fart (@Freedom2Fart) December 27, 2025

Aw, c’mon, the wife change out of the ‘colorful’ clothes.

Do they seem genuine to you? Or do they seem like the trope of the politician who lies professionally to get power? — Peter de Vietien (@peterdevietien) December 27, 2025

Tell me…what’s your favorite Kwanzaa memory Gav? ? — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) December 27, 2025

Name the 7 principles without looking it up — Casey Flores (@caseyjflores) December 27, 2025

Stuff like this is why Gavin Newsom will never be President. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) December 27, 2025

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.