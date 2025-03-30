Does It Get Any More Un-American Than This?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

What’s the most un-American thing you can think of?

Trying to make it a law that an American company that employs thousands of Americans cannot operate because you don’t like the opinions of its owner.

Yeah that’s up there.

Patricia Fahy, a Democrat state senator in New York is introducing legislation that would effectively ban Tesla dealerships in the state by pulling existing permits for its five in-person sales locations.

NY State Senator Patricia Fahy (D) has introduced a new bill that aims to effectively ban Tesla dealerships in the state.



"No matter what we do, we've got to take this from Elon Musk– He's part of an effort to go backwards." -Sen. Patricia Fahy



Democrats are so unhinged that…

“No matter what we do, we’ve got to take this from Elon Musk,” Fahy said, according to Politico, adding “He’s part of an effort to go backwards.”

New York lawmakers target Tesla

Elon Musk is dragging humanity backwards. Could a more profoundly stupid sentence be uttered?

Yeah, the guy landing rockets on barges and making EVs mainstream is definitely the one dragging us backwards. Thank God we've got career politicians to protect us from innovation.

There’s a word for this. Desiring to take away an innovative business’ right to compete in a free market.

Seems pretty fascist-adjacent to me.

It’s actual fascism.

Which is gloriously ironic given that deranged leftists can’t stop saying that word every two minutes.

New York's Senator Fahy's bill to ban Tesla dealerships is a blatant abuse of power! Targeting a single company over political gripes with Elon Musk reeks of vindictiveness, not justice. Legally shaky, it violates equal protection under the law—singling out Tesla while letting…

It’s fundamentally un-American. But then again, what do you expect from Democrats?

This is an unconstitutional bill of attainder. You can not single out a individual or entity for punishment.

You don't want people to have jobs at the Buffalo Tesla Gigafactory NY State Senator Patricia Fahy?

NY bill S6894, targeting Tesla's direct sales, may violate federal antitrust laws by limiting competition and favoring traditional dealerships. Introduced by Sen. Fahy, it caps Tesla at 5 locations, potentially banning in-person sales. Legal challenges could argue it restrains…

Also, Fahy’s bill targets Tesla’s direct sales model by restricting registration certificates for zero-emissions manufacturers that skip dealerships.

So she’s using Tesla’s environmentally friendly credentials to try and ban it, prompting the question ‘what happened to the climate change crisis?’

It also makes clear that the so-called climate emergency was never real. If EV adoption was as important as they always claimed, they wouldn't obstruct the company doing more than any other to make affordable EVs available to the masses.

Oh, it doesn’t matter when it’s someone you don’t like, riiiight.

So are they admitting that they really don't believe in climate change? Is that why they are hating on the best electric vehicles?

Musk himself went off on Dem daddy Tim Walz, calling him a “jerk” and a “creep” for taking joy in Tesla’s stock momentarily sinking last week.

🚨 Elon Musk just EVISCERATED Tim Walz for celebrating Tesla's stock decline



"What a creep, what a jerk. Like, who derives joy from that?"



"Minnesota State Pension fund is a major investor in Tesla. But he didn't care. He was so overjoyed…"



"Does that sound like a good person…

Democrats showing their true selves again.

