DOGE Investigating Feds Whose Net Worths Have Exploded After Samantha Power Bombshell

DOGE head Elon Musk said on Tuesday that DOGE is going to investigate federal employees whose net worths have exploded despite their comparatively low pay.

Elon Musk, with his son X, speaks with President Donald Trump and reporters in the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The announcement - which came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling on federal agencies to work with DOGE, follows a bombshell report that Samantha Power, former head of USAID, saw her net worth explode to $30 million despite an annual salary under $250,000.

President Trump and Elon Musk exposes the EX-USAID Chief Samantha Power who accumulate a $30 million of net worth over a matter of years with a $180k annual salary. pic.twitter.com/3auDYginRs — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) February 11, 2025

"We don't know why. Where did it come from? I think the reality is that they're getting wealthy at the taxpayer expense," Musk said on Tuesday.

Power, a former ambassador to the United Nations under President Obama, and was sworn in as head of USAID in May of 2021, reported a net worth between $6.7 million-$16.5 million in January of 2021 on a disclosure form. Her net worth is now estimated as high as $30 million, according to the website Biden's Basement.

According to various reports, Power's sources of income have varied over the years. After serving as UN Ambassador, she reportedly made $471,000 per year as a Harvard professor, and made $351,000 from speaking engagements with major firmst such as Nestle, Google and UBS, along with $1 million in book royalties.

Most notably, however, was an $11.73 million gain in her investment holdings.

If we had to venture a guess, DOGE's access to information from the Treasury, USAID, and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), run through Palantir's intelligence apparatus (including AI), will quickly unravel graft hidden through multiple layers of organizational fog.

Meanwhile, there's the issue of lawmakers who have become unbelievably 'lucky' when it comes to growing their net worth via insider trading.

In July, a bipartisan group of senators including Josh Hawley (R-MO) came to an agreement on a renewed effort to ban members of Congress from trading stock.

"Congress should not be here to make a buck," Hawley said at the time. "There is no reason why members of Congress ought to be profiting off of the information that only they get."

