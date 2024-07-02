Doggett And Pelosi Show: Narrative Shifts As Top Dem Officially Calls For Biden To Quit, Governors Hold Concerning Call

House Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) has become the first House Democrat to publicly urge President Biden to quit the 2024 race following last week's debate performance which showed the commander-in-chief's obvious dementia on full display.

Doggett, who has been a member of the House since 1995, says he had hoped the debate against Trump would "provide some momentum" to sagging poll numbers, but that "Instead of reassuring voters, the President failed to effectively defend his many accomplishments and expose Trump’s many lies."

"My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved," said Doggett. "Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so."

"I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson," Doggett added in a statement. "Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same."

Doggett's call for Biden to step out of the race comes as a new post-debate CNN poll reveals that 75% of voters think Democrats would have a better chance in November with someone else as the nominee.

In today's brand-new CNN poll, former President Trump maintains his lead against President Biden and 75% of voters say Democrats would have a better chance in November with someone other than Biden as the nominee.

Meanwhile, one day after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suggested Trump is actually the candidate with Dementia, she appeared 'clarify' during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC to suggest that Biden's cognitive decline is more of an 'episode' than what's going on at all times, saying "I think it’s a legitimate question to say, is this an episode or is this a condition?"

Let's compare Pelosi before and after the debate:

Democrat Governors Hold Call

On top of that - as CNN's Jake Tapper now reports, Democratic governors held a call Monday afternoon.

Just governors – no staffs – no one from campaign or WH...

Organized by Gov Tim Walz of Minnesota for the DGA.

On the call Dem. governors expressed concern about what's going on with the president

They know if they come forward publicly with concern that likely will cause Biden to dig in more

They were also surprised none of them had heard from him (!)

There was discussion on the call about wanting to have a call with the campaign or White House...

Some discussion about having VP Harris address them...

There was strong sentiment that they needed to hear directly from President Biden

They are trying to set up a meeting at the WH ...or via Zoom for those who can't come...nothing is on the books yet....but WH knows of request

Dem Govs are not coming in with any specific message-- but they feel they need to hear from President Biden

But will Jill Biden allow it?

Meanwhile...