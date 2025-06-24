DOJ Accuses Biden-Appointed Judge Of 'Unprecedented Defiance' After Rejecting SCOTUS Ruling Allowing Deportations

Authored by Debra Heine via AmericanGreatness.com,

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday accused an activist Biden-appointed judge of engaging in a “lawless act of defiance” against a Supreme Court decision that came down on Monday.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration may resume expedited deportations of criminal illegal aliens to countries other than their own.

The 6-3 decision stayed U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy’s May 21 order blocking the administration’s attempt to deport a group of violent criminals to South Sudan.

Late Monday night, Murphy issued an order blatantly defying that ruling.

Last Month, the Department of Homeland Security had conducted a deportation flight from Texas to South Sudan to remove what it called “some of the most barbaric, violent individuals” living illegally in the United States.

“No country on earth wanted to accept them because their crimes are so uniquely monstrous and barbaric,” DHS stated on X on May 21.

Murphy quickly ordered the Trump administration to give the eight deported illegal alien criminals more adequate due process, including a “meaningful opportunity to object” to their removals to a foreign country.

The Boston-based judge also ordered the Department of Homeland Security to give the violent illegals access to phones and attorneys and grant them a minimum of ten days to raise concerns about the “safety risks” of being deported to a third country. If the convicted criminal illegal is found to have a “reasonable fear,” Murphy said, the government would be required to reopen their immigration proceedings.

Murphy’s intervention forced DHS to keep the illegals at a military base in Djibouti, Sudan.

The administration argued in court that its deportation policy already complied with due process and was necessary for removing criminal illegals because their countries of origin often refuse to take them back.

The Supreme Court’s decision Monday lifted Murphy’s order placing restrictions on third-country deportations.

“The Supreme Court’s stay of a left-wing district judge’s injunction reaffirms the president’s authority to remove criminal illegal aliens from our country and Make America Safe Again,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said after Monday’s decision.

“The Supreme Court ruling is a victory for the safety and security of the American people. The Biden Administration allowed millions of illegal aliens to flood our country, and now, the Trump Administration can exercise its undisputed authority to remove these criminal illegal aliens and clean up this national security nightmare,” said Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement.

“If these activist judges had their way, aliens who are so uniquely barbaric that their own countries won’t take them back, including convicted murderers, child rapists and drug traffickers, would walk free on American streets. DHS can now execute its lawful authority and remove illegal aliens to a country willing to accept them,” McLaughlin added. “Fire up the deportation planes.”

Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling however, Murphy declared in a court order late Monday night that his previous order preventing the deportation of the dangerous criminals to South Sudan “remains in full force and effect.”

In response, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller accused Murphy of trying to “overrule the Supreme Court.”

“A Boston judge openly defying and nullifying a Supreme Court order is a radical escalation of the communist coup taking place within the judiciary,” Miller posted on X.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s chief of staff at the Department of Justice described Murphy’s defiance as “an Article III insurrection.”

“Last night, hours after the Supreme Court 6-3 blocked a Boston district judge’s lawless preliminary injunction preventing the government from removing the worst of the worst illegal aliens to third countries, the district judge announced business as usual and said its orders enforcing the injunction remained in effect,” said Chad Mizelle. “When a single district judge immediately and flagrantly defies the Supreme Court, that is not the rule of law—it is an Article III insurrection.”

Mizelle added: “Today is Justice Kagan’s ultimate test. She, more than any other Justice, has invoked the rhetoric of respecting the rule of law. She, more than any other Justice, should now recognize that the greatest threat to the rule of law comes from district courts openly defying Supreme Court judgments hours after their issuance.”

Miller told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Monday night to “expect fireworks” when the Trump administration hold’s Murphy “accountable for refusing to obey the Supreme Court.”

On Tuesday, Solicitor General D. John Sauer filed a motion at the Supreme Court addressing Murphy’s “unprecedented defiance” of the court’s authority, calling his order “untenable.”

The district court’s ruling of last night is a lawless act of defiance that, once again, disrupts sensitive diplomatic relations and slams the brakes on the Executive’s lawful efforts to effectuate third-country removals. For over two months now, the Executive has labored under an injunction that this Court yesterday deemed unenforceable.

This Court should immediately make clear that the district court’s enforcement order has no effect, and put a swift end to the ongoing irreparable harm to the Executive Branch and its agents, who remain under baseless threat of contempt as they are forced to house dangerous criminal aliens at a military base in the Horn of Africa that now lies on the borders of a regional conflict.

Sauer also suggested that the court kick Murphy off the case entirely, writing, “given the lower court’s conduct, this Court may consider ordering that the case be reassigned to a different district judge.”