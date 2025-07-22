DOJ Announces Imminent Meeting With Ghislaine Maxwell

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed Tuesday morning that the Department of Justice is to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘madam’ who has expressed a desire to talk about the so called ‘client list’.

“This Department of Justice does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced in a statement shard by Bondi.

He added, “The joint statement by the DOJ and FBI of July 6 remains as accurate today as it was when it was written. Namely, that in the recent thorough review of the files maintained by the FBI in the Epstein case, no evidence was uncovered that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Blanche added that “President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence. If Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.”

“Therefore, at the direction of Attorney General Bondi, I have communicated with counsel for Ms. Maxwell to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the Department. I anticipate meeting with Ms. Maxwell in the coming days. Until now, no administration on behalf of the Department had inquired about her willingness to meet with the government. That changes now,” Blanche further urged.

Maxwell, currently serving a 20 year prison sentence for sexually trafficking and abusing underage girls, is the only person who has been held accountable for Epstein’s crimes.

The handling of the Epstein case by Trump’s DOJ has been nothing less than farcical, with accusations of a whitewash leading to internal fallouts and calls for Bondi to go.

It has allowed Democrats to seize on the saga for their own political agenda.

The lack of transparency and action has also left a vacuum for all manner of bullshit to be stirred up.

Many who have been following the entire debacle are unimpressed with the DOJ’s latest announcement.

So a guy committed suicide for a hoax and a lady is in prison for trafficking children to no one for a few years now and you haven't talked to her to find out who the pedophiles were this whole time and only decided to do so after public pressure? How exactly is it that you're… — Luca (@7ucaSignorelli) July 22, 2025

A private meeting between Trump’s former personal attorney and current appointee and Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been biding her time waiting for the administration to have a reason to pardon her or mitigate her sentence. — Chuck Throckmorton (@ChuckThrock) July 22, 2025

That's kinda weird, what kind of investigation into Epstein never questioned his one known primary accomplice who's already convicted serving time in prison about what she knows? 🤔 — Mecha Thomas Jefferson (@MechaJefferson) July 22, 2025

So, she was convicted and thrown in jail, but nobody ever thought, let's ask her questions about the other criminals? We really need to hire better people to do these jobs. Somebody or many people should be fired for this. — MagicRat (@magicrat_larry) July 22, 2025

