DoJ Attempts To Save Face With "New" Pro-Gun Office & SCOTUS Filing

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

Just recently, the Bondi DOJ filed an amicus brief in support of the Second Amendment in the Supreme Court case Wolford v. Lopez.

But, gun owners are still rightfully furious with the Department of Justice and the Attorney General, Pam Bondi, for defending federal gun registration.

So while GOA wholeheartedly supports the DOJ's filing in Wolford, that pro-gun brief stands in stark contrast to another anti-gun brief filed just days ago, in GOA's case against the National Firearms Act, Silencer Shop Foundation v. ATF.

Today, @TheJusticeDept took decisive action to protect the Second Amendment by filing a brief in the Supreme Court challenging a Hawaii state law that effectively bans public carry. As our brief states, “Hawaii’s law plainly violates the Second Amendment.”



It’s not just Hawaii… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) November 24, 2025

And this...

In the past week @AGPamBondi & @TheJusticeDept have:



- Supported national gun registration

- Demonized machineguns

- Called guns "weapons of war"

- Expanded government power over 2A

- Said SBRs are for criminals



Filing this brief is great—these other actions are unacceptable. https://t.co/0TxdxIWVDD — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) November 24, 2025

For those unfamiliar, Gun Owners of America filed a lawsuit against the ATF after the signing of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" on July 4th.

The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" zeroed out the tax on many items regulated by the National Firearms Act, including Silencers, AOWs, and short-barreled firearms.

But the NFA's registration requirements remain. That's because the ATF previously needed to keep records of who paid the NFA tax for any given firearm. Now that a $0 tax is not a tax at all, we're arguing that the registration requirements for these items should be thrown out as unconstitutional and unnecessary. After all, can the federal government really throw you in jail for not paying a $0 tax on a firearm?

Unfortunately, Pam Bondi's Justice Department has decided to oppose us in our fight against one of the worst acts of gun control in American history.

To make matters worse, the DOJ did so by using the same language as anti-gun groups like Everytown and Brady and at one point, even referring to these types of firearms as "weapons of war" a phrase exclusively used by anti-gun politicians.

Channeling @bradybuzz and @Everytown hysteria,@AGPamBondi argues that short-barreled rifles and shotguns are "weapons of war."



You know... precisely the sort of weapons the Framers intended the Second Amendment to protect. https://t.co/MNxLglG0ZX pic.twitter.com/cFNW833YJb — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) November 21, 2025

The brief from Bondi's DOJ in our suit is indistinguishable from any brief filed by the Biden Department of Justice under Merrick Garland.

And the most egregious part? They don't have to do this.

In Washington, DC, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro has decided not to enforce DC's ban on "high-capacity magazines," arguing that "it is the United States's position that [DC's magazine ban] is unconstitutional."

This DOJ spokesman is WRONG. Congress & the NFA cannot override the Constitution & Second Amendment. @USAttyPirro is refusing to enforce D.C.’s unconstitutional magazine ban & rifle/shotgun carry ban. @theJusticeDept should do the same with the NFA. https://t.co/utT3Ja7KrQ pic.twitter.com/DoQ0OekoQT — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) November 22, 2025

And back when Texas sued the first Trump Administration after Congress reduced the Obamacare penalty to $0, the DOJ also declined to defend the law—instead joining Texas' side in court.

Why couldn't Pam Bondi's DOJ decide not to defend the National Firearms Act? She could—and that's why gun owners are so upset. Pam Bondi and the DOJ made the conscious decision to defend federal gun registration.

When Pam Bondi was selected as Attorney General, Gun Owners of America sounded the alarm. We warned that she was responsible for pushing gun control in Florida, and there was a chance that she would not take a hard stand for the Second Amendment.

As it stands, we were correct.

This isn't new either. Since Pam Bondi was made Attorney General, the Department of Justice has been fighting against GOA, preventing us from securing judgments in our cases against Biden administration policy, which would, in turn, keep gun owners safe from future infringements.

Instead, the Department of Justice has attempted to moot our cases, arguing that there's no basis for thinking that ATF will return to their past behavior.

🤥@TheJusticeDept told the court today:



"I don't think there is ANY BASIS for believing that the conduct @GunOwners are challenging is going to occur, and certainly not in the foreseeable future."



Do you trust @ATFHQ won't infringe on our 2nd Amendment again in the future? https://t.co/0hX1Kt4JHB pic.twitter.com/j80Z5c8A0H — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) October 27, 2025

And while the DOJ has certainly worked towards some pro-gun policy, these moves by the DOJ against the Second Amendment and against gun owners fly in the face of what President Trump promised to gun owners during his campaign, and in his pro-gun executive order.

Gun Owners of America is asking our members to call the White House. Please urge President Trump to force Pam Bondi and the Justice Department to stop fighting GOA and instead to work with us to overturn gun control and restore the Second Amendment.