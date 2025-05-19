DOJ Charges New Jersey Democrat With Assault, Impeding Law Enforcement At ICE Facility Protest

New Jersey Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver has been charged with assault and impeding law enforcement for her actions during a protest outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Newark, New Jersey earlier this month.

During the protest McIver could be seen screaming at and pushing federal agents, saying "I touch whoever I want motherfucker... You will pay!"

The incident also resulted in the arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who was charged with trespassing - a charge which was later dropped, according to US Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba.

🚨 Today my office has charged Congresswoman McIver with violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1) for assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/TV00uwRtKq — US Attorney Habba (@USAttyHabba) May 19, 2025

McIver was given ample opportunity to come to a peaceful resolution and avoid criminal charges, Habba said, but the congresswoman reportedly declined, Just the News reports. "No one is above the law — politicians or otherwise," said Habba. "It is the job of this office to uphold justice impartially, regardless of who you are."

Footage of the protest showed the three lawmakers engaged in a "scuffle" with law enforcement, according to the New Jersey Globe, including McIver who appeared to try to protect Baraka during his arrest. McIver has denied any wrongdoing and blasted the charges as a partisan attack.

"The charges against me are purely political," according to a statement by McIver. "They mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight."

My statement on the charges filed against me: pic.twitter.com/urxCAt1ZEc — Rep. LaMonica McIver (@RepLaMonica) May 20, 2025

New Jersey Democratic Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman and Rob Menendez were also involved in the protest but have not been charged with a crime.

