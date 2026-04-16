DOJ Launches Investigation into Sexual Assault Allegations Against Eric Swalwell

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations against former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), federal officials confirmed Thursday, marking the latest escalation in a scandal that has already forced the longtime congressman to resign from the House and suspend his bid for California governor.

Swalwell, who represented California's 14th District since 2013, stepped down from Congress on Tuesday amid bipartisan pressure and a House Ethics Committee probe into claims that he engaged in sexual misconduct, including toward a staffer under his supervision. The Ethics review is expected to close following his resignation, as the panel's jurisdiction is limited to current members.

The DOJ's involvement adds a federal layer to ongoing local probes. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating an alleged 2024 sexual assault in a New York City hotel room involving a former staffer, while the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office have opened inquiries into a separate 2018 claim. Prosecutors have been assigned to review evidence in the LA case.

The allegations first gained widespread attention last week when the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN reported claims from a former staffer and three other women. The former aide accused Swalwell of sexually assaulting her on two occasions: once in 2019 while she was employed by him, and again in April 2024 after a gala event in New York, where she said she was too intoxicated to consent and attempted to refuse. Three additional women described unwanted explicit messages, unsolicited nude photos, and harassment, some occurring during his gubernatorial campaign.

On Tuesday, a fifth woman, Lonna Drewes - a Beverly Hills-based former model and fashion software entrepreneur - held a news conference to detail her accusations. Drewes alleged that in July 2018, after meeting Swalwell socially and believing they were developing a friendship, he invited her to his West Hollywood hotel room under the pretense of picking up papers. She claimed he drugged her drink, raped her, and choked her until she lost consciousness. Drewes said she had only one glass of wine that evening and provided authorities with journal entries, texts, and photos as evidence. She has since reported the incident to law enforcement and stands with the other accusers.

Swalwell has categorically denied all allegations of non-consensual or illegal conduct. His attorney called the claims “false, fabricated and deeply offensive.” In a statement announcing his resignation, Swalwell acknowledged “mistakes in judgment” from his past but maintained that no laws or House rules were violated. He said he would fight the accusations while stepping aside to avoid distracting from his constituents’ needs.

Political Fallout and Special Election

The swift collapse of Swalwell’s political ambitions stunned observers. He had been viewed as a frontrunner in the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom. He suspended his gubernatorial campaign on Sunday as the allegations mounted and bipartisan calls for his resignation or expulsion grew. Democrats, including House leaders, distanced themselves, while some Republicans pushed for an immediate expulsion vote.

Newsom has scheduled a special election to fill Swalwell’s seat: a primary on June 16 and general election on August 18, 2026. The resignation was formally read into the House record this week.