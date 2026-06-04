DOJ Opens Investigation Into Suspected Race-Based Practices At Arizona State University

Authored by Kimberly Hayek via The Epoch Times,

The Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division has launched a Title VI investigation into diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices at Arizona State University (ASU), one of the country's largest public universities.

View of the campus of Arizona State University, a public research university located in Phoenix, Arizona. Shutterstock

Wednesday's announcement comes after recent viral videos that appear to show university personnel participating in or concealing the handling of distinguishing students by race, color, or national origin. Federal officials noted the videos raised the prospect that ASU may have violated civil rights protections while benefiting from considerable taxpayer support.

"No student should be denied access to opportunities or resources because of race, color, or national origin," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's (DOJ's) Civil Rights Division said. "The United States is committed to keeping universities free of unlawful discrimination - especially when they try to hide illegal conduct to avoid oversight and compliance."

Federal law does not allow discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin at institutions that receive federal funding. ASU has 194,000 students enrolled across its campuses as of the 2024-2025 school year and receives hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants and aid annually, public records from the U.S. Department of Education show.

The Civil Rights Division's investigation will determine whether ASU's DEI-related policies result in illegal discrimination in areas including admissions, recruitment, scholarships, tutoring, and educational support services. Officials underscored that the investigation is underway.

This action comes amid a broader national effort to examine university practices following changes to federal policy and public outcry over race-conscious programs. Many colleges and universities changed or repackaged DEI initiatives in the wake of executive actions and legal challenges.

The Department of Education indicates that Arizona's major universities, including ASU, have contended with state-level restrictions on certain diversity initiatives while ensuring federal compliance. Universities nationwide have quietly adjusted DEI programs as a result of potential funding cuts and investigations.

The viral videos leading to the DOJ announcement recorded interactions in which university staff deliberated continuing parts of DEI programming under alternative names such as "inclusive excellence."

Accuracy in Media and other watchdogs have noted similar efforts at public universities.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 mandates equal opportunity without regard to protected characteristics. Past DOJ inquiries into higher education have looked at legacy admissions, athletic recruiting, and targeted scholarships. This investigation joins a growing list of reviews examining programs thought to circumvent race-neutral standards.

Places of higher learning, from Ivy League schools to state flagships, have faced pressure to get rid of race-based preferences after Supreme Court rulings and administrative changes.

ASU officials have not formally responded to the allegations. Public university records detail numerous outreach programs targeting underrepresented groups.

Federal databases show that ASU receives considerable taxpayer funds, including research grants, Pell Grants, and other aid that require nondiscriminatory practices.

The federal government has also investigated medical school admissions and PhD recruitment initiatives at other public universities that allegedly applied different standards based on race.