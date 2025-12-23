DOJ Releases More Epstein Files After Blowing Deadline, Says Some Documents Contain False Claims

After missing a Friday deadline to release 'all' of the 'Epstein Files,' nuking several files containing images of President Donald Trump (before restoring them!), and heavily redacting most of what came out (which can apparently be un-redacted to reveal salacious claims against Trump), the DOJ on Tuesday morning released nearly 30,000 additional pages according to a statement posted on X, which also warned that some of the claims made in the documents against Trump are 'untrue and sensationalist.'

"Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election," reads the post. "To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.

"Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims."

For example:

“He raped me.”



“Donald J Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein.”



“She was found with her head ‘blown off’… there was no way it was a suicide.”



Now we’re starting to see why Trump was hiding the Epstein files, and it probably gets much worse. pic.twitter.com/QJ8T0FzjSn — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) December 23, 2025

The releases were mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency act, which was passed in Congress and signed into law by Trump. It requires the DOJ to produce all records related to Epstein, accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and any other possible co-conspirators by Dec. 19.

Over the weekend, Deputy AG Todd Blanche said that the DOJ is working to make redactions to files to protect possible Epstein victims, telling NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday "The reason why we are still reviewing documents and still continuing our process is simply that to protect victims," adding that the DOJ is "going through a very methodical process with hundreds of lawyers looking at every single document and making sure that victims’ names and any of the information from victims is protected and redacted, which is exactly what the [Epstein Files] Transparency Act expects."

Except, apparently it's amateur hour at the DOJ...

many of the "redacted" PDFs from the epstein files aren't actually redacted, they just have black boxes drawn over text. the underlying data is fully extractable.



this is an example. in this case it's just photo processing paperwork from a palm beach camera shop pic.twitter.com/kjFVMHJuF9 — celeste (@vmfunc) December 23, 2025

In a Saturday evening statement, the DOJ wrote that it had re-released 119 pages of materials that had been entirely redacted.

"Documents and photos will continue to be reviewed consistent with the law and with an abundance of caution for victims and their families," the department posted to X.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence stemming from her 2021 conviction for sex trafficking crimes, while Epstein was found dead in a New York City jail cell in Aug. 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.