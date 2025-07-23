Trump DOJ Fires Habba's Replacement In Rebuke Of Activist Judges

Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times,

The Department of Justice removed the newly appointed U.S. attorney for New Jersey on July 22, accusing a panel of federal judges in the state of refusing, for political motives, to permanently appoint President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Alina Habba, as the top federal prosecutor.

Judges on the U.S. District Court in New Jersey named Desiree Leigh Grace, the second-highest-ranking official in the U.S. attorney’s office, to replace Habba on July 22 after her 120-day interim term ended.

Just hours later, in a statement on X, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Grace had been removed from the position.

Bondi said Habba “has been doing a great job” at making New Jersey “safe again.”

“Nonetheless, politically minded judges refused to allow her to continue in her position, replacing Alina with the First Assistant,” Bondi said. “Accordingly, the First Assistant United States Attorney in New Jersey has just been removed.”

Under federal law, district courts may intervene if an interim U.S. attorney has not received Senate confirmation within 120 days.

The Senate has not yet acted on Habba’s formal nomination to the role.

It remains unclear who will now lead the state’s top federal prosecutor’s office or whether district court judges will challenge Grace’s removal.

The Epoch Times has contacted the Department of Justice for further comment.

Trump nominated Habba to be the permanent U.S. attorney for New Jersey on July 1.

According to an order signed by the chief judge for the District of New Jersey, Renee Marie Bumb, on July 22, her appointment was limited by law to 120 days in office unless the court agreed to keep her in the role.

Democratic lawmakers, including New Jersey Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim, opposed Habba’s confirmation.

In a joint statement following Bondi’s announcement, they accused Trump’s Department of Justice of “once again criticizing a court that acted within its authority, continuing a pattern of publicly undermining judicial decisions and showing disregard for the rule of law and the separation of powers.”

“The firing of a career public servant, lawfully appointed by the court, is another blatant attempt to intimidate anyone that doesn’t agree with them and undermine judicial independence,” the lawmakers said.

“This Administration may not like the law, but they are not above it. The people of New Jersey deserve a U.S. Attorney who will enforce the law and pursue justice for the people of our state without partisanship or politics,” they added.

Habba served as Trump’s defense lawyer during his 2024 defamation case involving author E. Jean Carroll. She also served as his counsel in the New York criminal case involving falsified business records, which was brought against him by the state’s attorney general, Letitia James.

Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, said in a statement on X that the judges on the District Court in New Jersey had forced Habba out of her job before her term expired and “installed her deputy.”

“It won’t work. Pursuant to the President’s authority, we have removed that deputy, effective immediately,” he wrote. “This backroom vote will not override the authority of the Chief Executive.”

The Epoch Times has contacted Habba for comment. Grace could not be immediately reached for comment.