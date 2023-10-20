DOJ Says Trump Has No 'Absolute Immunity' In Jan. 6 Case

Authored by Catherine Yang via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Special counsel Jack Smith's office opposed former President Donald Trump's motion to dismiss the Jan. 6-related case against him, filing the motion late Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Justice building in Washington, on June 20, 2023. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Mr. Smith had been appointed special counsel last November to investigate the events of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach and related crimes, and has already brought cases against more than 1,100 citizens. President Trump has been charged with four felony counts for allegedly interfering with the 2020 elections through his actions to challenge the results.

On Oct. 5, President Trump's legal team argued he had the absolute immunity conferred to U.S. presidents. U.S. Supreme Court cases have ruled that this immunity covers acts in the "outer perimeter" of official duties.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) responded that President Trump has no such "absolute immunity."

"The defendant is not above the law," the government argues throughout its response, describing the motion to dismiss as "novel" and "expansive" in its reading of the law.

"In staking his claim, he purports (Mot. 29) to draw a parallel between his fraudulent efforts to overturn the results of an election that he lost and the likes of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and George Washington’s Farewell Address. These things are not alike," the filing continues.