DOJ, SEC Investigating Elon Musk Over 'Perks' Paid At Tesla Going Back Years

Update: "These look like mafia tactics," exclaimed Rep. Massie, rebuking AG Garland this morning. Musk agreed...

No other way to describe it. Meanwhile, many actual crimes, some of great significance, go not merely unpunished, but not even investigated. Something is rotten.

As InformationLiberation.com's Chris Menahan detailed earlier,

The pressure campaign to get Elon Musk to censor more on Twitter/X is not only coming from Jonathan Greenblatt at the ADL and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel but also Attorney General Merrick Garland at the DOJ and Gary Gensler at the SEC.

From The Wall Street Journal, “Justice Department Probe Scrutinizes Elon Musk Perks at Tesla Going Back Years”:

Federal prosecutors are scrutinizing personal benefits Tesla may have provided Elon Musk since 2017 - longer than previously known - as part of a criminal investigation examining issues including a proposed house for the chief executive.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York also has sought information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to the billionaire, people familiar with the investigation said. Prosecutors have referenced the involvement of a grand jury.

The new information indicates that federal prosecutors have a broader interest in the actions of Musk and Tesla than was previously known and that they are pursuing potential criminal charges. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the Justice Department is investigating Tesla’s use of company resources on a secret project that was described internally as a house for Musk.

The house effort was known within the carmaker as “Project 42,” and plans called for an expansive glass building to be constructed near Tesla’s Austin-area factory and headquarters.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened a separate civil investigation into the project, the Journal has reported.