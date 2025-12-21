DOJ Seeking Appeals On Dismissals Of Criminal Cases Against James Comey, Letitia James

Authored by Troy Myers via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is appealing the dismissal of a pair of criminal cases against New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey, according to new court documents filed on Friday.

(Left) New York Attorney General Letitia James leaves the Walter E. Hoffman United States Courthouse following an arraignment hearing in Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 24, 2025. (Right) James Comey, former FBI director, speaks at the Barnes & Noble Upper West Side in New York City on May 19, 2025. Win McNamee, Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

James was indicted in October by a grand jury with charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. Comey was charged in September with lying to and obstructing Congress during his testimony in 2020 about the FBI’s investigation into false claims of ties between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Both had pleaded not guilty, and their cases were thrown out in late November.

The newest appeals by the DOJ mark the latest move in what’s been a series of unsuccessful legal actions taken against the New York attorney general specifically.

James’s original case was dismissed in late November after U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie ruled that former Trump lawyer Lindsey Halligan’s appointment by the president as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was unlawful.

The judge tossed Comey’s case for the same reason that Halligan’s appointment violated laws restricting the DOJ from naming top prosecutors without a Senate confirmation. Halligan had presented Comey’s case to a federal grand jury by herself five days before the statute of limitations would expire on the former FBI director’s testimony he gave to Congress.

In Currie’s Nov. 24 decision, she wrote both James and Comey’s cases were a “unique, if not unprecedented, situation where an unconstitutionally appointed prosecutor” used powers that she “did not lawfully possess.”

The DOJ vowed to continue pursuing charges.

Since the case was dismissed, DOJ prosecutors attempted twice this month to secure a new indictment against James, but a grand jury refused to bring charges both times. The New York official has repeatedly claimed the prosecution against her is “baseless.”

In the latest legal filings, the DOJ is appealing James and Comey’s case dismissals, along with several other actions, including the judge’s decision that found Halligan’s appointment and her signing of the indictments unlawful.

James’s indictment alleged that she lied about her plans for a Virginia home, for which she obtained loan terms that would have saved her approximately $19,000 over the life of the loan. Her lawyer said the indictments against James were a “mockery of our justice system” and accused the president of “political vendetta.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the appeals.

The attorneys for both Comey and James also did not respond to a request for comment on the latest development in their cases.