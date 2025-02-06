DOJ Sues Chicago, The Entire State Of Illinois, And Local Officials Over 'Sanctuary City' Laws

It's no secret that Chicago has forsaken its own low-income residents to virtue signal as a so-called 'sanctuary city' for illegal immigrants - to the point where local residents have been excoriating city officials during official meetings, and major businesses such as Ken Griffin's Citadel moved to Miami due to the city devolving into "Afghanistan."

Now, the Trump DOJ is suing Chicago, the state of Illinois, local officials over laws creating said 'sanctuary,' and have accused the defendants of impeding federal immigration enforcement efforts. In their complaint, the DOJ has asked a judge to declare the state and local measures unconstitutional due to the federal government's supremacy.

One of the laws challenged by the Wednesday lawsuit prohibits officials from complying with federal immigration detainers and providing certain information about noncitizens.

"The challenged provisions of Illinois, Chicago, and Cook County law reflect their intentional effort to obstruct the Federal Government’s enforcement of federal immigration law and to impede consultation and communication between federal, state, and local law enforcement officials that is necessary for federal officials to carry out federal immigration law and keep Americans safe," reads the lawsuit.

Named in the case are Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D), Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D), as well as the city's police superintendent and other city officials.

The case, filed in federal court in Chicago, marks one of the first major cases brought by the Trump administration in such a case, and comes after the Wednesday confirmation of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who issued a same-day memo restricting sanctuary cities from accessing DOJ funds.

It's also the latest in a series of moves by the new administration to halt illegal immigration and punish leftist cities and states who encourage and shelter illegal migrants - including orders to restrict birthright citizenship and declaring an invasion at the southern border. Homeland Security, meanwhile, has focused its deportation efforts on sanctuary cities.

The Wednesday lawsuit builds on a previously filed suit brought by several Chicago-based organizations, which seeks to block the Trump administration from conducting raids in the Windy City.

"Unlike Donald Trump, Illinois follows the law. The bipartisan Illinois TRUST Act, signed into law by a Republican governor, has always been compliant with federal law and still is today," Pritzker's office said in a statement.

"Illinois will defend our laws that prioritize police resources for fighting crime while enabling state law enforcement to assist with arresting violent criminals. Instead of working with us to support law enforcement, the Trump Administration is making it more difficult to protect the public, just like they did when Trump pardoned the convicted January 6 violent criminals. We look forward to seeing them in court," the statement continues.

The DOJ lawsuit cites Prizker's comments on CNN late last month, during which he said he's eager to cooperate with the Trump administration to "get rid" of criminals, but questioned whether "law-abiding" migrants should be targeted.