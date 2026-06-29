DOJ Sues States Over Alleged Failure To Turn Over Food Stamp Data

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

The Trump administration has sued four states, accusing them of withholding crucial data on food stamp applicants.

Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania refused to turn over information to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that would let federal officials identify fraud, Trump administration lawyers said in lawsuits filed on June 26 against the states.

Officials are asking judges to enter injunctions that would force state authorities to hand over the last five years of applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the food stamp program known as SNAP.

The USDA requested the SNAP data in 2025, citing an executive order from President Donald Trump that directed agencies to stop waste, fraud, and abuse, and many states complied with the request.

Data from those states showed that states had enrolled some 186,000 people in SNAP despite those people being deceased, among the discrepancies that added up to $3 billion in wasteful spending, the department said in a report.

The government spends nearly $100 billion a year on SNAP.

Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania are among the states that did not comply with the request, which suggests fraud and abuse are likely going undetected, the filings say.

“The American people deserve a government that is transparent about how it spends their hard-earned tax dollars,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

“These four states are thwarting USDA’s efforts to ensure that the billions of dollars in SNAP benefits they distribute every year are not lost to fraud. It’s unacceptable, suspicious, and it will not stand under this Administration.”

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said she asked that the lawsuits be filed.

“If a State misguidedly stands between the federal government and the information needed to protect the generosity of the American taxpayer, the Trump Administration will take them to court,” Rollins said.

Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania were among the states that sued the Trump administration over the data demand, alleging in a July 2025 complaint that it violated privacy protection outlined in federal and state law and that federal officials could use the data to target illegal immigrants.

A federal judge in February ruled partially in the states’ favor, preventing the USDA from cutting off funding to the states for failing to comply with data demands. The case is ongoing.

“The Trump Administration tried to force us to turn over the personal, private information of 8 million Pennsylvania voters. We won in court to stop them,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said on X on Sunday.

“No matter what the Trump Administration tries next, we’re going to stand up to protect Pennsylvanians’ right to privacy—and our fundamental right to vote.”