Don Lemon Brands JD Vance "Vile Human Being" And Fake Christian

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Don Lemon, still reeling from his arrest on federal civil rights charges for disrupting a worship service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, has turned his ire on Vice President JD Vance.

Lemon labeled Vance a “vile human being” for refusing to apologize over a reposted tweet, while insisting HE is the real Christian.

This latest outburst comes amid Lemon’s ongoing legal troubles, where prosecutors accuse him of conspiring to interfere with religious freedoms under the FACE Act.

Don Lemon calls out JD Vance: “This is a vile human being. It’s not that hard, all he would have to say is I am sorry, no one should die that way. Why can’t you do that JD Vance? Do you have to kiss Donald Trump’s ring and his butt that much that you have to forgo your humanity?… pic.twitter.com/3ogxZAUU7h — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) February 4, 2026

As detailed in our previous coverage, Lemon’s shift from weary race commentator to full-throated radical has landed him in hot water with the Trump DOJ, which is pushing for prison time.

Lemon’s attack on Vance stems from the vice president’s interview with a Daily Mail journalist, where Vance declined to apologize for reposting Stephen Miller’s tweet calling Alex Pretti an assassin. Vance’s straightforward response: “For what?”

Lemon ranted: “This is a vile human being. It’s not that hard, all he would have to say is I am sorry, no one should die that way. Why can’t you do that JD Vance? Do you have to kiss Donald Trump’s ring and his butt that much that you have to forgo your humanity?… It’s inhumane.”

“It’s really just vile and disgusting,” Lemon continued to froth, adding “He talks about Christianity so much — Christians don’t behave that way. Not real Christians.”

The hypocrisy didn’t go unnoticed on X. Users fired back, highlighting Lemon’s role in the church incident where protesters burst in, chanting against ICE and forcing families out into the cold.

Says the guy that stormed into a church during mass to film a riot. You have no credibility left so just stop. — tom tomecki (@tallone7070) February 5, 2026

Don Lemon , talking about what a real Christian should do???????? — Linda Carter (@LindaCa79099031) February 5, 2026

How would Don know what a Christian is? I doubt he has ever read the Bible. — Jeff (@earthspin1) February 5, 2026

Breaking into a church service is vile. — Francisco (@brosteve77) February 5, 2026

Has Lemon apologized to the church goers? — Mirjana Hrgovcic (@TetaMiki2) February 5, 2026

What “Christian” storms a church where people are worshipping and calls them names and disrupts service? — Socalartgal (@socalartgal3) February 5, 2026

Funny, Don talking about humanity. — Earle OHagan (@earle_ohagan) February 5, 2026

These reactions underscore the backlash against Lemon, who once admitted fatigue with race narratives but now embodies the very identity politics he seemed to question.

Attorney General Pam Bondi described the January 18 incident as a “coordinated attack” on the church, where an ICE official serves as pastor.

Lemon, along with co-defendants like Georgia Fort, faces charges of conspiracy and interfering with religious rights.

He was arrested in Los Angeles on January 30, claiming a dozen agents showed up despite his offer to surrender. Released without bond, his next court date is February 9 in Minneapolis.

Lemon has vowed to fight the charges, insisting he was merely covering the protest. But critics point to his livestreaming and embedding with agitators as active participation, not neutral reporting.

This episode with Vance highlights Lemon’s selective moral outrage. While decrying Vance’s supposed lack of humanity, Lemon ignores calls for his own apology to the traumatized congregation.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.