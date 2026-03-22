Don Lemon Claims US Does 'Very Same Things' To Protesters As Iran... Which Slaughtered 1000s

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Don Lemon has hit rock bottom in his radical spiral, openly claiming the United States treats protesters the exact same way as Iran — the regime that massacred thousands of anti-government demonstrators in just three months.

This jaw-dropping comparison arrives as the Trump DOJ pursues prison time against Lemon and the leftist mob he embedded with during their invasion of a Minneapolis church — the very disruption he hailed as protected “journalism.”

On the “This is Gavin Newsom” podcast, Lemon, via his shitty internet connection, responded to discussion of an FBI raid on a Washington Post reporter by insisting America was forfeiting its moral high ground in the conflict with Iran.

“Reporters have privilege. It’s like an attorney. And so you have to be very careful about those things. And we cannot lose those things,” Lemon said. “Otherwise we are going to lose the First Amendment. We’re going to lose the freedom of the press because part of that is having sources and being able to be trusted by those sources that you’re not going to give any information away that they give you.”

He continued, “So we cannot lose those norms and those traditions because otherwise we’re no better than a country that we’re at war with right now. And we are saying that Iran shoots protesters. Well, so do we. And we’re over there because Iran jails reporters or doesn’t have free speech. And that makes us no better than them — if we are acting and doing the very same things that they’re doing, then what sort of moral authority do we have to be able to be there and in a war and quite frankly killing people?”

This is the same Don Lemon arrested by federal agents on January 29 over the January 18 incident at Cities Church in St. Paul, where he filmed himself inside the sanctuary with anti-ICE rioters from the Racial Justice Network who stormed the service, chanting and forcing families with children into freezing weather.

Lemon has repeatedly defended the stunt. “I didn’t even know they were going to this church until we followed them there. We were there chronicling protests… Once the protest started in the church, we did an act of journalism,” he insisted.

He later added, “The whole point of it is to disrupt and make people uncomfortable.” And, “Watch this guy here, look, he’s hugging his kid, and you know, I imagine it is uncomfortable and traumatic for the people here. It’s uncomfortable and traumatic for the people here, but that’s really… that’s what protesting is about.”

The Trump DOJ is charging Lemon and the mob with conspiring to violate civil rights protections for worship. Deputy AG Todd Blanche made clear the consequences: “They’d face a jury. If they’re convicted, they will go to PRISON!”

President Trump weighed in directly: “A small group of elderly ladies were protesting at an abortion clinic and were given 40 years in prison for violating the FACE Act. I would like to see the same kind of sentence for Don Lemon and the people that broke into that church and did that during services.”

As we’ve previously highlighted, Lemon once sounded exhausted by race-baiting, telling an interviewer, “Sometimes, I get so tired of talking about it. I wanna just go, ‘This is over. Can we move on?’”

Those days vanished. He now rails against “white Christian-hating” targets, dismissing concerns over South African farmers as “this South African farmer bullshit, which is the most blatantly obvious racist shit ever,” and slamming public displays of faith as “religious nationalism on full display” and “demanding submission.”

The contrast could not be clearer. Iran ranks near the bottom of global freedom indexes. America, even with tough enforcement of immigration laws and leak investigations, remains a constitutional republic protecting speech and worship. Lemon’s rant exposes the left’s desperation.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.