Watch: Don Lemon Rants Against "Christian Messaging" And "Religious Nationalism" At Charlie Kirk's Memorial

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Fired former CNN loser Don Lemon spent two hours complaining about Charlie Kirk’s memorial, arguing that it contained too much Christian messaging.

Lemon sounded angry about scriptures being quoted by the speakers at the event, suggesting that they were “demanding submission.”

“What we saw in that arena was not simply faith finding public expression, it was religious nationalism on full display,” Lemon blathered.

Yes Don.

What’s wrong with that?

Lemon is so laughably pathetic and narcissistic. 

He’s sitting in his own living room, wearing his own name on a t-shirt while broadcasting to absolutely no one.

It’s surprising that he wasn’t rolling his eyes at Kirk’s memorial.

Last week he was even humiliated by Piers Morgan, who played the atrocious clip that got Lemon fired from CNN, and then proceeded to call him a “dick.”

Hilarious.

Especially given the opportunity he had, but monumentally fucked up, a year ago.

