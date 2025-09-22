Watch: Don Lemon Rants Against "Christian Messaging" And "Religious Nationalism" At Charlie Kirk's Memorial

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Fired former CNN loser Don Lemon spent two hours complaining about Charlie Kirk’s memorial, arguing that it contained too much Christian messaging.

Lemon sounded angry about scriptures being quoted by the speakers at the event, suggesting that they were “demanding submission.”

“What we saw in that arena was not simply faith finding public expression, it was religious nationalism on full display,” Lemon blathered.

Yes Don.

What’s wrong with that?

I think America would much rather submit to Christ than submit to whatever the lefts religion is. — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) September 22, 2025

Don Lemon calls scripture “demanding submission” because he has no clue what truth or freedom actually is. He looks at joy, faith, and unity and sees a threat, because misery can’t comprehend peace.



His bitterness leaks through every word — a man empty, angry, and rotting on… — Radically Right (@RadicallyRight_) September 22, 2025

Lemon is so laughably pathetic and narcissistic.

The modern left has no vision, no hope, no fulfilling message.



No wonder why yesterday’s service was so hard for them to watch. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 22, 2025

He’s sitting in his own living room, wearing his own name on a t-shirt while broadcasting to absolutely no one.

So he admits to listening to the “little bit” he could and takes absolute judgement of the entire thing?



Don Lemon does more bad to the Democratic Party than he does good and that’s why he’s jobless. — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@The_Facts_Dude) September 22, 2025

It’s surprising that he wasn’t rolling his eyes at Kirk’s memorial.

Last week he was even humiliated by Piers Morgan, who played the atrocious clip that got Lemon fired from CNN, and then proceeded to call him a “dick.”

Piers Morgan had Don Lemon on his show in order to play a clip of him sounding like a total moron and getting fired from CNN, and then call him a “dick.” 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/AXEpkzklFt — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) September 19, 2025

Hilarious.

Especially given the opportunity he had, but monumentally fucked up, a year ago.

