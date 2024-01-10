Doocy Questions Potential Cover-Up Over Biden's Health

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy reacted to the revelation that the Pentagon had kept secret details of the Defense Secretary’s cancer treatment by asking if there could be a cover-up surrounding Biden’s health.

We’re only now learning, weeks later, that Lloyd Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on December 22 to be treated for prostate cancer.

Austin underwent a “minimally invasive surgical procedure called a prostatectomy to treat and cure prostate cancer,” according to the hospital.

However, the Pentagon only revealed what happened yesterday after days of speculation and criticism.

DOOCY: "If the administration is gonna go to such great lengths to keep secrets about the Defense Secretary's health, how can anybody be certain that the administration would not go to the same lengths to keep secret problems with President Biden's health?"



Doocy grilled National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby on the issue during a press conference, demanding to know, “Why should we believe anything this administration tells us about anything ever again?”

Kirby acknowledged the Pentagon had faced a “challenge to credibility” by failing to quickly reveal the details of Austin’s treatment.

Doocy shot back by asking, “If the administration’s going to go to such great lengths to keep secrets about the defense secretary’s health, how can anybody be certain that the administration would not go to the same lengths to keep secret problems with President Biden’s health in the future?”

Kirby began another ramble which suggested he wasn’t going to directly answer the question, to which Doocy responded, “He’s 81-years-old.”

The former admiral then admitted he didn’t know why information about Austin’s health wasn’t “shared,” but still insisted that it wasn’t a deliberate cover-up.

As we highlighted yesterday, JP Morgan Asset Management strategist Michael Cembalest predicted that Joe Biden will drop out of the 2024 election due to poor health.

Biden looked lost again after arriving in Delaware for a speech this past weekend and had to be carefully led off stage by his wife, an appearance that was seemingly his only activity in over a fortnight.

