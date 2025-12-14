DOT Finds Half Of NY Commercial Drivers Are Illegals, Threatens To Pull $73 Million In Federal Funding

The Department of Transportation is threatening to pull $73 million in federal highway funding from New York after an audit found that half of the state's commercial trucking licenses were issued to illegal immigrants.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, NY Gov Kathy Hochul

"What New York does is if an applicant comes in and they have a work authorization — for 30 days, 60 days, one year — New York automatically issues them an eight-year commercial driver’s license," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Friday during a press conference at DOT headquarters, adding "That's contrary to law."

"But we also found that New York many times won’t even verify whether they have a work authorization, they have a visa, or they’re in the country legally.

"So they’re just giving eight-year commercial driver’s licenses to people who are coming through their DMV and sending them out on American roadways — and again they’re endangering the lives of American families."

Duffy's warning came after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration analyzed 200 non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) issued by the New York DMV, and found that 107 were issued illegally.

DOT officials are also investigating whether a Chinese national accused of causing a fatal pileup in Tennessee was illegally issued a CDL by New York State.

"You don’t just drive in New York if you get a New York commercial driver’s license - you drive around the country," noted Duffy, who's given NY Governor Kathy Hochul and other officials 30 days to revoke all CDLs issued to illegals, pause any new licenses for learner's permits from being issued, and conduct their own full investigation. If they don't, $73 million in federal funding could be pulled.

"At the end of the day, it’s about safety. Good carriers who are out there, who are employing drivers are going to ensure that they are safe and they will work together with the shippers to ensure that we have goods that are moving across America," said Duffy.