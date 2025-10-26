Down The 'Racist' Rabbit Hole - Why Are So Many Arrested Minorities Booked As 'White'?

2025 has been a great year for noticing things that would have gotten one censored, canceled, or debanked just a few short years ago.

In today's episode, former DOE nuclear engineer Matt Von Swol notices something that's been floating around for years; the insane number of minorities (mexicans and blacks) who are booked as "WHITE" when they get arrested - something which obviously manipulates 'inconvenient' crime stats - something that TPUSA's Andrew Kolvet noted have been "widely corrupted to serve a racist agenda.'

"I searched through thousands of arrests in my county and every single Hispanic individual who has been arrested is labelled as "WHITE"" Van Swol posted on X.

We cannot trust crime stats in America. They have been widely corrupted to serve a racist agenda. https://t.co/UEpwDbnv2F — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 25, 2025

In other cases, a suspect's gender and race were listed as 'unknown'.

"How can anyone trust crime data when this exists?" Van Swol replied to Kolvet. "The entire system depends on a way of cataloging race than is either intentionally misleading or deliberately inaccurate."

"Either way, it’s clear the “white” crime data cannot be trusted."

Total crime stats are fake too. They downgrade serious felonies so they don’t show up in the FBI crime databases. A massive investigation has been launched in DC for exactly that. Likely true in most blue cities. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 25, 2025

JUST WHEN I THINK I HAVE SEEN IT ALL!!!



Court documents in the case against "Emil Lagos-Herrera" the ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FROM HONDURAS who allegedly robbed multiple businesses in Charlotte NC...



...is labelled as a "WHITE MALE" in court documents



You cannot make this stuff up!!! https://t.co/bstnZWHeP7 pic.twitter.com/B7LJUwAXRi — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 24, 2025

The replies were full of other examples of people noticing...

They are more worried about offender race ratios and appearance of a "racist" justice system than they are about truth, patterns and public safety. pic.twitter.com/bmuu4ixwAT — Charles Williams (@charlesdhmmr) October 25, 2025

An anon on here (@UnbiasedCrime I believe) went through the entire Texas sex offenders database and found that roughly 1/4 of Hispanic sex offenders were wrongly classified as white. pic.twitter.com/35dkWOxK4H — arctotherium (@arctotherium42) October 25, 2025

Why is this happening?

According to popular X user @amuse:

This is actually not a conspiracy but result of the way we define race. Hispanics can be of any race - white, black, asian, etc... As a result, Hispanic or Latino is treated as an ethnicity, not a race. In fact, 93% of Hispanics are classified as "White" by law enforcement, regardless of ancestry or self-identification. This is not unique to police; it's consistent with how the U.S. Census Bureau and other federal data collection works. We ought to fix this and include 'Hispanic' as a race and include citizenship or residency status.

Which would suggest the classification system itself is the problem, not a vast conspiracy within police departments.

Here's an example of why. This is USCIS immigration form I-130 (a common required form). Look at the only available options for "race". Other gov't likely follow similar standard. It isn't new. pic.twitter.com/BaCiOXBqLe — Scott (@Spelljunkie) October 25, 2025

Except what about examples like this?

Here's an example of why. This is USCIS immigration form I-130 (a common required form). Look at the only available options for "race". Other gov't likely follow similar standard. It isn't new. pic.twitter.com/BaCiOXBqLe — Scott (@Spelljunkie) October 25, 2025

Notes mention that its only happening with hispanic ppl where they're considered white and in sub category they will specify hispanic.



But what about these ppl. Was there any confusion here??? They're not even Hispanic! Also latin or hispanic should be a race if white and black… pic.twitter.com/sYfCLyedJ8 — Retardopea (@LiberalLogic0) October 26, 2025

Amazingly, California actually separates hispanic from white in the race category, revealing what we all knew - Asians make for terrible criminals.

California is one of the few states that separates Hispanic from white in the race category. And the results are shocking. I got this data from the 2024 California attorney generals report table 31https://t.co/yrGHoGhJfQ pic.twitter.com/zTbRJycido — Vince for California (@fixingcali) October 25, 2025

This concludes today's episode of noticing what we've all noticed.

* * * ORDER YOUR BEEF BY MIDNIGHT FOR SHIPMENT TOMORROW (free shipping above $500 site-wide)