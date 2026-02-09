Downward Bitch: Irate Yoga Wokes Demand 'Complicit' Instructors Condemn ICE

A Sunday yoga class at Minneapolis CorePower Yoga studio turned into an unscripted protest earlier this month, as a group of enraged customers berated front-desk staff for not condemning federal immigration enforcement, prompting the Denver-based chain to ban one regular and agree to post anti-ICE signage in its studios.

Caught on camera and subsequently gone viral, the confrontation unfolded inside the CorePower studio lobby after a class let out. The video, posted by regular yogi Heather Anderson, 51, shows more than a dozen spandex-clad patrons “spontaneously” demanding answers from two visibly uncomfortable staffers over the company’s stance on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Why are you being silent? Let’s hear it - loud and proud, baby!” Anderson demands, as she films a blonde staffer identified only as “Delaney,” amid approving snaps and cheers from the crowd.

Anderson repeatedly presses the staffer for a corporate position on ICE, dismissing the employee’s attempt to “take a pause” as unacceptable. When a second employee tries to speak, the group grows louder, with one student accusing the company of being “complicit” in violent federal immigration actions.

This is the raw video of the incident in a CorePower yoga location in Minneapolis, women members throwing a tantrum bc corporate would not denounce ICE. We have a program with white women in this country. The indoctrination and programming runs deep. Note they even snap fingers… pic.twitter.com/yop5I1BzAh — Richard Parker of The Raven's Call (@astheravencalls) February 6, 2026

“You’re not being berated - you’re being asked hard questions,” Anderson snaps, before demanding the return of an anti-ICE sign she says was taken down from the studio’s front door.

Throughout the nearly six-minute clip, Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” blares in the background as the crowd continues its vocal denunciations of the staff, who appear unsure how to respond. At one point, a woman in the group declares, “People are being murdered and abducted and attacked here — this is our community and this is bulls-t!”

The routine protest-cum-yoga-studio takedown gained traction after Anderson said patrons caught wind of rumors that corporate had ordered the removal of previously displayed anti-ICE signage. “Every single business in Minneapolis has something on their door right now — it’s not like we were asking for something out of the loop,” she told The Post.

In the aftermath, CorePower issued a series of Instagram Stories saying the company did not support the “violent ICE raids happening in Minneapolis” and that it had distributed approved signage to its studios. Anderson, however, was banned from the location after the incident.

Despite the ban, Anderson stood by her actions. “What I said in that video landed,” she insisted, adding that when one side refuses to engage constructively, activists are forced into a “self-preservation stance.”