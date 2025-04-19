Dr. Oz Declares All-Out War On America's Corrupt Healthcare System

Via The Vigilant Fox,

This week, Dr. Mehmet Oz was sworn in as the new Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) during a high-stakes ceremony at the White House.

Wasting no time, Dr. Oz laid out the brutal truth: America is sick—and it’s bankrupting us. “70% of the healthcare expenditures of this country are driven by chronic disease,” he said. His message wasn’t about throwing more money at the problem or prescribing more pills. It was about fixing the root cause—our collapsing health.

He didn’t mince words. “It is your patriotic duty—I’ll say it again—the patriotic duty of all Americans to take care of themselves because it’s important for serving in the military, but it’s also important because healthy people don’t consume healthcare resources.”

The payoff, he said, is both personal and national: “The best way to reduce drug spend is use less drugs—because you don’t need them—because you’re healthy.”

Dr. Oz is calling on Americans to rise up and take charge of their health—not just for themselves, but for the future of the country.

After diagnosing the problem, Dr. Oz explained that he wanted to overhaul Medicare and Medicaid from top to bottom—ripping off the mask and exposing the dysfunction that’s held the system back for decades. Transparency, he said, is the key to everything.

“The president is showing that he actually does love and cherish Medicare, with all of these executive orders—like the one on transparency—that really helps us.”

By pulling back the curtain, he believes we can finally tackle the rot that’s been festering behind closed doors. “You shine a light in the dark shadows where so much of the problems happen with the healthcare system,” he said. Because, as he put it plainly, “The most expensive care is bad quality care.”

This isn’t about more red tape. It’s about trust—and results.

Then came the fire. Dr. Oz declared war on the fraudsters looting the system. And he meant it.

“We want to crush fraud, waste, abuse,” he said. But the gloves were off now. “I’ve got a message for all the bad guys from me, the secretary and the president: we are going to stop people from stealing from our most vulnerable, from stealing with the taxpayers of America, who are honestly trying to support these programs and we’re going to be able to do in quite a few ways.”

Then came the warning shot: “We are coming for you!”

Dr. Oz made it clear this wasn’t just tough talk. It’s a full-scale overhaul of a broken system—and the fraudsters have officially been put on notice.

And that’s when the bombs started to fall. Dr. Oz didn’t just talk about corruption—he brought the receipts. And what he revealed is outrageous.

“Almost a quarter million people, American citizens were fraudulently enrolled, without their knowledge, in exchange programs by brokers.”

“Tens of millions of dollars… are being spent on illegal immigrants receiving Medicaid in California and pushing the bill to us.”

“We are spending about a billion dollars on Medicaid programs for dual state eligible patients… we’re paying all three states for services you’re not getting because you don’t live in three states all at once.”

But it gets worse. Medicaid is being drained for perks that have nothing to do with medicine.

“Public labor unions are getting childcare through some of this money—Housekeeping! I wish I could get that for my home.”

“There’s a big problem with student loan repayments taking place with Medicaid dollars. That’s not where it should be used,” Dr. Oz stressed. “And we are paying for DEI programs.”

Enough was enough.

“We have created a war room at CMS to go after, to catch the fraud in real time before the money leaves the federal coffers,” Dr. Oz said.

But before stepping away, Dr. Oz ended with a vision.

After exposing the rot, he looked forward—with hope and resolve. He turned to President Trump, shook his hand, and made a promise.

“Together we’re going to make the care better, we’re going to make the outcomes improve, and we are going to make sure America can actually be the healthiest country that could have possibly be.”

And then he ended with this important line: “We will ‘Make America Healthy Again.’ God bless you both, sir.”