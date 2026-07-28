DSA Platform Includes Abolishing Prisons, Supreme Court, And Presidency

The Democratic Socialists of America wants you to know exactly what it wants, and Megan Romer, the group's national co-chair, laid it out on national television without once reaching for a hedge word over the most radical ideas on the party platform.

The platform itself reads like a fever dream a committee wrote line by line. A 32-hour workweek with no reduction in pay and benefits, a federal jobs guarantee, canceling all student debt, and free college from pre-K through graduate school anchor the economic wish list, alongside healthcare that is universal, free, and includes gender-affirming care as a guaranteed right.

The platform calls for more publicly owned social housing, universal rent control, and a guaranteed lawyer for every tenant. On policing, the platform wants demilitarized police departments, defunded police unions, and money pulled out of police budgets entirely, all of which the DSA frames as a first step toward abolishing prisons and policing outright.

On foreign policy, the platform demands the defunding of the Department of War, the closure of overseas military bases, and an end to all foreign wars, and it pairs that with support for International Criminal Court prosecutions of what it deems American war criminals. As for Israel, the DSA calls for an end to all U.S. military and economic aid, prosecution of American and Israeli leaders over what many consider a genocide in Gaza, and recognition of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The DSA is just as blunt about reimagining how the government works. The platform seeks statehood for Washington, D.C., self-determination for U.S. territories, and the abolition of both the Electoral College and the Senate, alongside an expanded House and a presidency and Supreme Court that answer to Congress instead of operating independently. The DSA wants to swap the two-party system for proportional representation and ranked-choice voting and pay for all of it through full public financing of every election.

And, to top it all off, the platform calls for slavery reparations.

Fox News host Shannon Bream ran through the DSA's platform position by position, true or false, no room to dodge. Romer never flinched. She confirmed that the Democratic Socialists of America's platform calls for abolishing the Senate, replacing the presidency and Supreme Court, eliminating ICE, ending borders while granting amnesty to illegal immigrants, defunding the Pentagon, abolishing prisons as a long-term goal, and placing most large corporations under government or public ownership. At every step, she answered without hesitation, affirming that each position accurately reflected the DSA's platform.

DSA Co-Chair Megan Romer confirms their platform includes:



- Abolishing the Senate, presidency, & Supreme Court

- Abolishing ICE, borders, & prisons

- Defunding the Pentagon

- Mass amnesty for illegals pic.twitter.com/rPQiT9HCXN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2026

The problem this presents for Democrats is that the DSA is no longer a fringe group begging for a seat at the table. DSA candidates are running for Congress as Democrats and winning. Claire Valdez won her primary in New York's 7th congressional district. Darializa Avila Chevalier took the 13th. Brad Lander won the 10th. All three ran with DSA muscle behind them and the backing of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has become the group's biggest trophy. Melat Kiros knocked off longtime Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado's 1st District, a seat DeGette had held for decades. Chris Rabb won his primary in Pennsylvania's 3rd District. Janeese Lewis George won the mayoral primary in Washington, D.C.

Asked whether the Democratic Party ought to be nervous about where the DSA is dragging it, Romer flipped the question back on the party's leadership.

"The establishment Democrats should be worried about the voters and about what the voters think and about what the constituency thinks, and ... right now they have not been delivering, and our candidates are and have been, and it's resonating with voters," Romer replied. "I also have been told a lot of times by Democrats, don't vote third party. It's wasting your vote," the DSA co-chair continued. "So, we run on the Democratic ballot line where it makes sense. We run independents sometimes where that is a viable possibility, but it's a ballot line. And what matters is what the voters think. And the voters are overwhelmingly choosing our candidates."

Republicans are likely to use the DSA's radical platform as a cudgel against every Democrat on the ballot in this year's midterms. Establishment Democrats can keep insisting the DSA is a small, manageable faction, but the reality is that its candidates are winning real primaries as Democrats nationwide, and that leaves Republicans a simple play: put every Democrat opponent on the spot and force them to either embrace the DSA's agenda or publicly reject it.