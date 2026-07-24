Eco Loon Lobbies For Cameo In British Soap To Spread Climate Alarmism

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

BBC naturalist Chris Packham has openly requested a guest role on the fictional soap EastEnders so he can turn the nation's most-watched entertainment show into a vehicle for climate crisis messaging.

In comments reported by GB News and drawn from a Radio Times interview, the veteran naturalist described his fantasy appearance: an environmental disaster such as a flood hitting the fictional London borough, followed by him marching through as himself with a placard to lecture the locals.

Packham told Radio Times he wants the role because it "would give me the capacity to communicate to an audience which I don't talk to in my sphere of work."

Chris Packham makes request for BBC EastEnders role to spread awareness of climate crisishttps://t.co/EGpYTlGvjp — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 22, 2026

He complained that while some people understand the "scale of the crisis," broader media fails at "truth telling" to "bring it home to everyone."

"The trouble is, I keep popping that bubble and looking outside, and I see that other people are not aware of the gravity of that crisis, or some of them are still in the position where actually they're denying ... and that's really scary," he said.

He called for the messaging to be "integrated into broader output, so properly into news obviously, properly into weather where we talk about climate as well as weather - but also into dramas."

? Chris Packham urges Barclays customers to set themselves on fire pic.twitter.com/0PtNRFqg7l — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 17, 2024

Chris Packham should consider fucking off pic.twitter.com/zt9LlndWvP — MrFezziwig™ (@MrFezz15) April 18, 2026

Chris Packham, "Three things.. The message is to keep fossil fuels in the ground, we need a just transition towards renewables.. Stonehenge has been adequately cleaned.. For the first time we've seen people concerned about a rare species of lichen" @ChrisGPackham



"JSO have... pic.twitter.com/M8MQcO21hr — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 21, 2024

I challenged Chris Packham on BBC bias around trans and gender ideology... pic.twitter.com/6qQcFaGfTI — Andrew Gold (@AndrewGold_ok) April 29, 2026

This is not subtle. It is an explicit pitch to hijack prime-time entertainment and insert alarmist talking points into the daily lives of millions who never tune into nature documentaries.

British soaps have a documented history of being quietly weaponised for official narratives. FOI documents obtained last year revealed that during the Covid period the Department for Culture, Media and Sport held secret meetings with the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 to coordinate "national unity programming."

Officials explored inserting pro-vaccine storylines into EastEnders and Coronation Street. Characters were scripted to celebrate jabs as winning the lottery while sceptics were mocked as "anti-vaxxers." One MP later described the broadcasters as reduced to "mere arms of the state."

The same playbook has been applied to immigration. EastEnders has featured storylines about exploited African migrants and racially motivated murders of immigrants after hiring campaigner Ade Lamuye in 2022.

Lamuye sits on the advisory board of the Power of Pop Fund, which has directed nearly £5 million to organisations that use media to reframe migration debates.

Similar influence operations have shaped sympathetic asylum-seeker characters in the other popular long running British soap Coronation Street. Activists openly boast that entertainment "holds influence and power to make real change."

Far from being organic storytelling, this is coordinated social engineering, the same approach visible in other mainstream dramas that lecture audiences on pronouns, "deadnaming" and the supposed problems with classic literature. Channel 5's The Teacher delivered some of the most direct examples yet, training viewers to treat biological reality and cultural heritage as potential sources of harm.

Watch the pattern laid bare across programming:

Even children's programming is being enlisted. Netflix is developing a live-action reboot of the 1990s cartoon Captain Planet, the original of which pushed environmental panic, progressive multiculturalism, population control and the idea that humanity itself is the enemy requiring global governance.

Ted Turner's creation was steeped in Club of Rome thinking that treated pollution and climate as a common enemy to justify changed attitudes and supranational control.

The method is consistent: identify a captive, trusting audience, embed the message inside drama so it feels organic, and watch compliance rise. Packham is simply asking for the same treatment for net-zero ideology.

While Packham demands soaps lecture viewers about "climate breakdown," the actual evidence keeps undercutting the apocalyptic script. A bombshell Royal Society paper concluded that climate change is not causing mass extinctions, directly challenging one of the most repeated scare claims.

The IPCC itself has admitted that its most extreme apocalyptic scenarios are implausible, a quiet but significant climb-down from the catastrophe rhetoric used to justify rapid policy upheaval.

Research examining three million years of data has found no consistent link between CO2 levels and temperature, leaving net-zero activists without a straightforward causal story.

Temperature records underpinning the COP30 alarmist agenda have been shown to rest on heavily adjusted and questionable data, further eroding the foundation of official claims.

Even Bill Gates has publicly walked back the idea that climate change will end the world, prompting a triumphant response from those who have long argued the threat was overstated.

Meanwhile the Great Barrier Reef continues to defy the narrative, recording its fifth-highest coral cover on record even as media outlets insist a tipping point has been reached.

A major US government report has catalogued the systematic abuses of "settled" climate science and the role those abuses have played in driving net-zero policies that impose heavy economic costs for uncertain benefits.

The milder public messaging about weather reports and soap storylines sits alongside far more radical demands. Some German climate groups have openly called for total deindustrialisation of their country within 15 years, treating economic self-destruction as a moral necessity.

Others treat the entire agenda as a quasi-religious cult, complete with orthodoxy, heretics and demands for collective sacrifice that go well beyond practical environmental protection.

When the warming narrative softens under the weight of contradictory data, the same voices simply pivot. Scientists have revived ice-age doom scenarios, and Al Gore has shifted his public emphasis in ways that suggest the next scare is already being prepared.

Earlier claims of imminent climate armageddon have been quietly cancelled or scaled back, yet the institutional machinery that produced them remains intact and ready for the next iteration.

Packham's EastEnders pitch is the latest attempt to keep the emotional temperature high after the hard data has cooled.

Flood Albert Square on screen, march through with a placard, and hope the audience never notices that the real-world evidence keeps failing to match the script.

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