Ed Martin Reveals J6 Pipe Bomber Probe Shakeup, Warns DOJ 'Much, Much Worse Than People Think'

Ed Martin, a senior official in the Trump administration’s Department of Justice, is warning that corruption within federal law enforcement is far more severe than the American public realizes. Martin, who holds the roles of Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney, made the comments during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Martin weighed in the unresolved case of the January 6, 2021, pipe bomber, expressing frustration with the investigation’s lack of progress, wondering whether the lack of answers may have been intentional. “The pipe bomber—as a prosecutor - I’ve got the pipe bomber case in my office,” Martin told Carlson. Martin revealed FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told him that the bureau had reassigned agents to the case, however, the renewed effort was still in it early stages. “It’s been going on for five weeks?” Martin said, likening the past probe to the bumbling “Keystone Cops.”

Martin further criticized the FBI’s previously handling of the case, alleging that basic investigative steps were overlooked. “They didn’t interview some of the people that you would have said, ‘That might be a suspect.’ They hadn’t interviewed him,” he said. Raising concerns about the agency’s competence, he added, “The question becomes, ‘what’s happening here?’ Is it incompetence? It feels worse than incompetence.”

When asked by Carlson whether the DOJ is worse than people believe, Martin went further, declaring, “I think it’s worse than incompetence.” However, he urged that importance of following the facts and not getting ahead of investigations, saying, “The only way forward is not to describe what I think of the motives but to expose over and over again what’s happened. If you expose what happened and the truth gets out, then accountability is possible.”

Martin went on to praise Bongino’s efforts, noting, “He is going hammer and tongs at this stuff.” The Trump DOJ official acknowledged the complexity of pursuing accountability, saying, “You can’t arrest everybody in the first month, but you got to get this going.”

Martin then described the issues facing the DOJ as “much, much worse than people think.”

The FBI has begun delivering subpoenaed documents to House Judiciary Committee Republicans, addressing demands for greater “transparency and accountability” within the bureau, the Epoch Times reported in March.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, had pressed FBI Director Kash Patel in a March 7 letter for information and records allegedly withheld during the tenure of former FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In response, FBI Assistant Director Marshall Yates provided an initial batch of documents covering key issues, including the investigation into pipe bombs discovered near the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., in January 2021, as well as the FBI’s interactions with social media platforms and probes into threats against school officials.

Jordan’s push for transparency began with a February 24 letter, sent shortly after Patel’s confirmation as FBI Director. The letter targeted Wray’s leadership, accusing him of “slow-walking” the pipe bomb investigation tied to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and questioning the FBI’s use of “confidential human sources” during the event.

Some Republicans have claimed FBI informants were active on January 6, a claim partially substantiated by a December 2024 report from the FBI’s inspector general. While the report confirmed no undercover FBI agents were present, it revealed over two dozen informants were at the Capitol that day, according to the Epoch Times.

