Education Department Says Columbia University Fails To Meet Accreditation Standards

Authored by Jacob Burg via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Department of Education said on June 4 that Columbia University violated a federal civil rights law and thus failed to meet accreditation standards amid allegations of widespread discrimination against Jewish students on campus.

Columbia University in Manhattan, New York City, on May 10, 2021. Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times

In a Wednesday press release, the department informed Columbia that it had violated Title VI, a federal civil rights law, following an Office for Civil Rights (OCR) investigation that was initiated in early February.

The OCR “notified Middle States Commission on Higher Education (the Commission) that its member institution, Columbia University, is in violation of federal antidiscrimination laws and therefore fails to meet the standards for accreditation set by the Commission,” the release states.

Following widespread pro-Palestinian protests on campus last year after terrorist group Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, the department is accusing Columbia of acting “with deliberate indifference towards the harassment of Jewish students on its campus.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.