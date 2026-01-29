Education Department Warns California To Halt Secret Gender Transitions Of Kids

Authored by Catherine Salgado via PJMedia.com,

The U.S. Education Department (ED) is warning California to stop hiding gender transitions of students from parents in public schools or face federal consequences.

ED’s Student Privacy Policy Office (SPPO) investigated dangerous and shocking violations of parental rights in California public schools, according to a Jan. 28 press release.

It seems as if now is a good time for the Trump administration to cut off the federal funding to California until and unless the government there stops grooming children so egregiously.

The California Department of Education (CDE) is in violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), ED accused. CDE pressures schools to defy FERPA in spite of receiving federal funding. Indeed, California state law AB 1955 mandates that schools not inform parents of a child's "gender transition" if the parents might disagree with the move.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon insisted, “Under Gavin Newsom’s failed leadership, school personnel have even bragged about facilitating ‘gender transitions,’ and shared strategies to target minors and conceal information about children from their own families.” She slammed the Biden administration for ignoring the abuse before adding: “Children do not belong to the State—they belong to families. We will use every available mechanism to hold California accountable for these practices and restore parental rights.”

Since it is quite literally impossible to alter one's biological sex, "gender transitioning" children is always despicable. The Trump-Kennedy Department of Health and Human Services released a study in November on "sex-rejecting" so-called treatments that found:

The risks of pediatric medical transition include infertility/sterility, sexual dysfunction, impaired bone density accrual, adverse cognitive impacts, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, surgical complications, and regret... WPATH suppressed systematic reviews its leaders believed would undermine its favored treatment approach.

The latter sentence refers to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, on whose anti-scientific and disastrous recommendations woke American doctors based trans "treatments."

Shockingly, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries are permanently harmful to young bodies.

Any person with an ordinary share of common sense could have told doctors that, but too many members of the medical industry now are more interested in ideology or money than in healing patients and keeping them healthy. Unfortunately, that also goes for the public school educational establishment.

It is not surprising, therefore, that ED is taking decisive action against secretive "gender transitions." The ED press release issued a list of demands to CDE that include:

Issuing a notice to all superintendents and administrators informing them that “gender support plans” or other related documentation that is directly related to a student are considered education records under FERPA and are subject to parental inspection upon request;

Publicizing that there is no “unofficial records” exception to FERPA and further notifying superintendents and administrators that AB 1955, as well as any other California laws, regulations, or policies, should not be interpreted to undermine or contradict federal law, and that violations of FERPA risk loss of federal financial assistance;

Providing written assurance to SPPO that CDE will allow LEAs to enforce FERPA regarding “gender identity” and pro-parental notification approaches...

Adding FERPA training content that is approved by SPPO to the California Education Code (EC) Section 218.3(b)(1)’s LGBTQ cultural competency training for teachers and other certificated employees.

The ED press release made just that one reference to possible loss of financial assistance re: FERPA violations.

That is threat enough, however, given California's massive budget deficit.

Hopefully California will have to choose between eschewing child grooming or losing many millions of dollars in federal funding.