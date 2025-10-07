Eerie Silence: Bloomberg's Anti-Gun Alliance Yet To Condemn Democrat Who Fantasized About Shooting GOP Colleague

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

Recently leaked text messages from Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones revealed violent fantasies about Republican lawmakers. Jones has the backing of the gun control lobby, which is completely silent on the entire situation.

The texts in question detailed Jones' fantasies about shooting one of his Republican colleagues in the head, twice, instead of Hitler or Pol Pot.

The private messages offer a disturbing glimpse into how Jones — who is looking to oust incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares this fall — describes his political adversaries in private conversations. pic.twitter.com/vvbtcn4vIQ — National Review (@NRO) October 3, 2025

That's not all, he also made plans to "piss on their graves," referring, of course, to the Republicans he fantasized about murdering.

And finally, he wished death upon a Republican politician's children in the hopes that tragedy would move that individual closer to his personal views on policy.

"Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy?"



How many think this way? pic.twitter.com/XiCTSJ9wuy — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 4, 2025

But even more telling is the fact that in response to this exposure of Jones' violent fantasies, no gun control groups have made any statements condemning Jones' remarks or rescinding their endorsements.

In fact, Jones' website still proudly displays the endorsements of large and small gun control groups alike. Featured prominently are Moms Demand Action, Everytown, Brady, Giffords, Virginians for Change, and Prevent Gun Tragedies PAC.

🚨BREAKING🚨



VA Democrat Jay Jones—who threatened to shoot Republicans and wished their children would die—still lists endorsements from gun control groups @GIFFORDS_org, @MomsDemand, and @bradybuzz on his website. pic.twitter.com/SG0aVqvaGt — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) October 6, 2025

You'd think that in their work to oppose "gun violence," a candidate who fantasizes about shooting his political opponent twice in the head would be a no-go.

Yet, nothing but silence from the anti-gun lobby. It seems as if you are on their side, violence is acceptable.

This refusal to condemn Jones' violent fantasies is clearly why Jones has no intent to drop out of the Virginia AG race, even after these text messages were leaked.

Everytown, the anti-gun group belonging to billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, donated $200,000 to Jay Jones' campaign in August.

In Everytown's announcement of their support, their President, John Feinblatt, was singing Jones' praises, even calling him a "committed gun sense champion."

⚠️@Everytown’s president @JohnFeinblatt thinks Jay Jones is a “committed gun sense champion.”



Anti-gunners support Democrats who want to shoot Republicans & confiscate their guns. https://t.co/ghviuyvya8 pic.twitter.com/ZBXqe4m6k9 — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) October 6, 2025

Anti-gun groups love Jay Jones. And there's a reason for that. During his time as a State Representative, he voted for numerous anti-gun bills—many of which became law.

Jones voted for the establishment of new gun-free zones, bans on privately made firearms, bans on carrying around the Capitol Square in Richmond, red flag laws, and more.

His gun-control activism and attempts to restrict your right to own a firearm clearly didn't stop him from fantasizing about killing his Republican coworkers.

It doesn't seem to bother his anti-gun donors either.

Every single one of these gun control organizations backing Jay Jones must loudly renounce him & his calls for political violence.