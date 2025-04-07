print-icon
Election Denial: It's OK When The Left Does It...

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Leftists are ridiculously claiming that President Trump has admitted multiple times to having rigged the election and that he didn’t really win.

Ok, so election denial is fine when they do it?

When exactly did Trump say this, other X users asked.

Well, here apparently.

The phrase ‘clutching at straws’ comes to mind.

Oh but wait, there are these other times he ‘admitted’ it.

Yeah, no.

None of those clips show Trump admitting to stealing an election.

They whinged and cried for four years that ‘denying elections’ was a threat to Democracy.

The hypocrisy is off the chart.

Maybe, just maybe this had something to do with why Trump won?

Yeah that’ll be it. That and the insane four years of clownworld that preceded it.

