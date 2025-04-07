Election Denial: It's OK When The Left Does It...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Leftists are ridiculously claiming that President Trump has admitted multiple times to having rigged the election and that he didn’t really win.

Ok, so election denial is fine when they do it?

we did. he cheated. he literally admitted to it multiple times. https://t.co/ujmivH5bJC — gurg 🔜 JUELZ SF (@gurgx3) April 4, 2025

When exactly did Trump say this, other X users asked.

Well, here apparently.

The phrase ‘clutching at straws’ comes to mind.

Ohhhhhhh



So the “Election deniers” are back huh



I thought you weren’t supposed to do that



Ohh you can only do it when the other person you don’t like wins got it — Paul Revere – Sons of Liberty Member (@Goated_LIV) April 5, 2025

Oh but wait, there are these other times he ‘admitted’ it.

Yeah, no.

Wow you’re retarted😭 he’s speaking on election prior to his that was rigged. Not speaking on his term — Bradley . (@money2spendd) April 5, 2025

None of those clips show Trump admitting to stealing an election.

Bro he’s talking about Joe 😭 I don’t like Trump or anyone but anyone can understand what he’s saying 😭💔 — Stinky (@King_of_Hoes38) April 6, 2025

They whinged and cried for four years that ‘denying elections’ was a threat to Democracy.

You election deniers make me sick. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) April 5, 2025

The hypocrisy is off the chart.

Maybe, just maybe this had something to do with why Trump won?

Yeah Kamala never winning a primary and not going on podcasts to campaign had nothing to do with it. Some people are just incapable of thinking logically https://t.co/hKSrYe0Q0D — future lobotomite (@zxcvbnmwill) April 5, 2025

Yeah that’ll be it. That and the insane four years of clownworld that preceded it.

Nope wasn't platform. Totally lost because he cheated. no other reason whatsoever no way did he win legit there's no possible way he could have won without cheating you're so dumb for thinking that he could have possibly beaten Kamala. you stupid idiot. just one more vote https://t.co/RIaJReM7Dy — zelley (@zelleycsgo) April 5, 2025

* * *

