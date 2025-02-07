Elizabeth Warren Destroyed By X Community Notes Over Pharma Corruption

Authored by Ben Bartee via PJMedia.com,

If ever you needed proof that X Community Notes is vastly superior to corporate “fact checks” as a way for real journalists to do real work countering “misinformation” rather than as a bludgeon to suppress dissident narratives, this is it.

Lying about being a Native American for DEI leg-ups, it turns out, isn’t the only dishonesty Elizabeth Warren peddles.

This lie, however, is much more consequential in terms of policy impact:

“I don't take contributions from Big Pharma executives. I don't take any corporate PAC money,” Elizabeth Warren says in the Senate hallway when confronted over her smears of RFK Jr.

Nervous Elizabeth Warren: "Check my website, I don't take contributions from Big Pharma executives. I don't take any corporate PAC money."pic.twitter.com/dSaNck5C2x — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 4, 2025

But the contradictory proof is all right there in the X Community Notes window, just under the lying pharma tool, with links and links and links, rendering my job as a journalist exposing her blatant lies far easier:

“Elizabeth Warren has in fact received donations from both Pharmaceutical companies and PAC organizations in the combined tune of millions of dollars.”

Warren, in fact, is the second-biggest beneficiary of cash from pharma employees and/or PACs in the entire Congress, next to Bernie Sanders.

Via TIME, 2020 (emphasis added):