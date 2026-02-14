Elon Demands Investigation Into Reid Hoffman’s "Ice Cream For The Girls" Epstein Ties

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Elon Musk has ramped up his assault on LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, demanding a full investigation into the Democrat mega-donor’s disturbing Epstein connections—including buying “ice cream… for the girls” and offering PR help as the child trafficking scandal erupted.

This latest clash exposes Hoffman’s role in Epstein’s elite circle, where he exchanged over 1,700 emails, called the sex offender a “very close friend,” and stayed at all three notorious properties, while funneling millions into anti-Trump dirty tricks that undermine American democracy.

The feud intensified when Musk responded to a detailed thread by investigative poster @KanekoaTheGreat, who highlighted Hoffman’s Epstein entanglements. “Hoffman should be investigated,” Musk stated bluntly, echoing his earlier calls for scrutiny.

Reid Hoffman stayed at Jeffrey Epstein's ranch, private island, and Manhattan apartment.



He bought "ice cream... for the girls" and a "metal sculpture for the island."



Hoffman donated over $100M to Democratic causes.



He funded fake Russian bots on Twitter and financed the E.… pic.twitter.com/kzRIwedmz0 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 13, 2026

In the thread, emails reveal Hoffman offering “ice cream… for the girls” and a “metal sculpture for the island” during his visits to Epstein’s Little St. James, New Mexico ranch, and Manhattan townhouse. One chilling message shows Hoffman regretting a missed opportunity to deliver a gift, responding “likewise” to Epstein’s disappointment and promising it “will wait for the next opportunity.”

Even more damning, in January 2015—as global headlines blasted allegations of Epstein trafficking Virginia Roberts to Prince Andrew—Hoffman offered to assist with Epstein’s negative press coverage. Why would a top Silicon Valley figure and Democrat powerhouse step in to shield a convicted predator during his downfall?

Liar, you are guilty of dark deeds and haven’t been cleared of anything.



You stayed at Epstein’s island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico and Epstein’s house in New York. You offered to help him with PR. You gave him gifts …



Maybe if it was only one stay over, you could claim it… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2026

Musk didn’t hold back in his direct confrontations with Hoffman on X. When Hoffman claimed the FBI had “cleared” him and pointed fingers at Musk, the Tesla CEO shot back: “Liar, you are guilty of dark deeds and haven’t been cleared of anything. You stayed at Epstein’s island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico and Epstein’s house in New York. You offered to help him with PR. You gave him gifts … Maybe if it was only one stay over, you could claim it was a mistake. Maybe. But there is NO possible explanation for the second time, let alone the third time. As the record shows, you were an eager repeat customer.”

Musk has stated that he consistently rejected Epstein’s advances, noting how the pedophile used Hoffman’s involvement to try luring him: “Epstein hounded me relentlessly to go to his pedo island and I always declined. Not you though. You actually went.” He questioned the “gifts” Hoffman provided, tying into revelations of private jet discussions and mutual expressions of missing each other.

Hoffman, who has donated over $100 million to Democratic causes, has weaponized his wealth against political foes. He funded fake Russian bots on Twitter, bankrolled the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against President Trump, and supported Clear Choice PAC’s lawfare to boot Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West from battleground state ballots—stripping voters of choices while claiming to defend democracy. He also backed Fusion GPS, the firm behind the Steele dossier that smeared Trump as a Russian asset.

Despite admitting to MIT fundraising ties with Epstein and expressing regret, Hoffman downplayed the extent of their “bromance.” Files show ongoing Skype calls, sushi meetings, and interactions into 2016 in Palo Alto and Cambridge—years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

This builds on prior exposures, like venture capitalist David Sacks slamming The New York Times for downplaying Hoffman’s 2,600 mentions in the files while hounding right-leaning tech leaders like Musk and Peter Thiel. Sacks pointed to Hoffman’s “multiyear relationship” and accused media of protecting left-wing insiders.

The Justice Department’s document dump continues to reveal Epstein boasting of “wild dinners” with Hoffman, Mark Zuckerberg, and others, illustrating how these ties rehabilitated Epstein in Silicon Valley post-conviction.