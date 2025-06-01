Elon Musk: Bono Is A Retard

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Outgoing DOGE overseer Elon Musk has hit back at claims made by U2 singer Bono that 300,000 people have “already died” because of cuts made to USAID.

Appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the Irish singer declared “It’s not proven, but surveillance suggests 300,000 people have already died from this cut-off, this hard cut of USAID.”

The key phrase there being ‘it’s not proven’.

BONO: “300,000 people have already died from this hard cut of USAID”



ROGAN: “It was a money laundering operation … Billions of dollars are missing … @elonmusk said if any of this was done by a public company, the company would be delisted and the executives would be in prison” pic.twitter.com/zLOLD7DK9f — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 31, 2025

Bono added “So, there’s food rotting in boats and warehouses…This will f**k you off.”

“No American will be happy. There is 50,000 tons of food that are stored in Djibouti, South Africa, Dubai, and wait for it, Houston, Texas that is rotting,” he further claimed.

“The people who know the codes at the warehouses are fired, they’re gone,” the singer also suggested.

He then asked Rogan “What do you think? That’s not America, is it?”

Rogan responded with actual facts, noting “There have been a lot of organizations that have done a tremendous amount of good all throughout the world. Also, for sure, it was a money-laundering operation.”

“For sure, there was no oversight, for sure, billions of dollars were missing,” he continued, adding “In fact, trillions that are unaccounted for were sent off to (who knows) where, because there are no receipts.”

“The way Elon Musk described it, he said if any of this was done by a public company, the company would be delisted and the executives would be in prison. But in the United States, this is standard,” Rogan emphasised.

ZeroHedge notes that “Bono’s claim may be based on projections by Brooke Nichols, a mathematician and infectious disease professor at Boston University, who modeled an estimated 300,000 deaths, with over 200,000 of them being children. However, much like weather models, these projections are highly speculative and come with significant uncertainty.”

It’s just some academic spouting pure speculation based on nothing.

And Bono swallowed it hook, line and sinker. — brianbdotcom ✝️✡️🌷 (@brianbdotcom) May 31, 2025

Bono keeps most of the money from his charity foundation, particularly the ONE Campaign. In 2008, ONE received £9.6 million but allocated only £118,000 (1.2%) to direct aid, with £5.1 million spent on salaries and administrative costs. No doubt Bono pockets the majority as… — Vidar (@ammocanski) May 31, 2025

The citizen of Ireland, Paul David Hewson (Bono) is worth $700 million.

For him to whine about the US taxpayers not throwing away tens of billion of dollars a year to corrupt NGOs through USAID is pathetic. pic.twitter.com/NFUBPzYzrn — Eta Miraklo (@Eta_Miraklo) May 31, 2025

Bono was palling around with Clinton and Tony Blair at WEF. I'm not surprised he has an agenda. pic.twitter.com/pe2vB4EkxU — Tara (@Tarapin28) May 31, 2025

She must not have seen the back room video of George and Paul Hewson (Bono) at a WEF conference! https://t.co/4jnK9zcb5S pic.twitter.com/c2SOL6kVMO — Jim B. (@BBCFRCH) January 4, 2025

Bono is a WEF Criminal. pic.twitter.com/nkL2FebvMN — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) May 31, 2025

Elon Musk responded to the comments, calling Bono a liar, an idiot and a retard.

He’s such a liar/idiot 🤦‍♂️



Zero people have died! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2025

Got a big one here @IfindRetards — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2025

He’s definitely a complete idiot.

