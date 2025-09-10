Elon Musk Commits $1 Million To Murals Of Iryna Zarutska Nationwide, Turning Public Spaces Into Culture War Battlegrounds

Americans are learning this week about the urgent need to rebuild insane asylums and expand prison capacity, given the Democratic Party's nation-killing progressive mass-release policies that have flooded city streets and communities with violent criminals, such as the one who brutally murdered a young Ukrainian refugee woman in broad daylight on public transit in North Carolina.

With the Overton Window having shifted last year, what was once socially acceptable, such as bending the knee to woke policies cut from Marxist cloth (defund the police, etc.), is no longer popular as the dominant narrative across the land. Instead, Americans are demanding law and order, especially in the era of the Trump administration.

A significant inflection point, and what is being considered as politically disastours for Democrats ahead of the Midterms, has been the horrifying murder of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, on a commuter train in Mecklenburg County. Her killer, Decarlos Brown, who was previously arrested 14 times in North Carolina for crimes ranging from assault to firearms possession, and whose own mother admitted he had schizophrenia and should never have been allowed back on the streets, was recently released on cashless bail by a progressive magistrate judge despite a two-decade violent crime spree.

"Watching her cry alone with her hands holding her face is one of the saddest things I have ever seen," one X user wrote.

Watching her cry alone with her hands holding her face is one of the saddest things I have ever seen — Evan Barker (@evanwch) September 9, 2025

Christopher Rufo noted, "We need more police, more prisons, and more asylums. And yes, we can arrest our way out of the psychotic-criminals-murdering-people-in-the-streets problem."

We need more police, more prisons, and more asylums. And yes, we can arrest our way out of the psychotic-criminals-murdering-people-in-the-streets problem. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 9, 2025

The optics for the Democratic Party get worse, as their dark-money, billionaire-funded NGO network appears partly responsible...

Charlotte Pocketed $3.3M From Left-Wing NGO To Empty Jails For 'Racial Equity' https://t.co/bDMSxUPeDe — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 9, 2025

What seems to be emerging this week could be the early innings of a cultural and political moment reminiscent of the one seen with George Floyd - though not as part of a Marxist takeover. This time, it is driven by the 'America First' crowd, with their first move being the use of public spaces as the battleground, much like in 2020.

The first evidence of this comes from an Intercom CEO, Eoghan McCabe, who just offered $500,000 to artists nationwide, $10,000 per grant, to paint murals of Iryna Zarutska's face in prominent US metro areas.

Just like the murals of Floyd, McCabe's taking the playbook from the left and turning public spaces into battleground areas with highly visible art of Zarutska's face to communicate to everyday folks how the death of this young and innocent woman was due to nation-killing progressive policies.

I am offering $500k in $10k grants to paint murals of the face of Iryna Zarutska in prominent US city locations



Please contact katie@eoghan.com for more details



Please also share this message



If you would like to contribute to this fund, please contact Katie also pic.twitter.com/M8OyqfcZlm — Eoghan McCabe (@eoghan) September 10, 2025

And Elon Musk commits $1 million.

I will contribute $1M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2025

Why should McCabe stop with Zarutska? The America First crowd may soon realize that the next battleground is public space. Recall that dark-money-funded anti-Trump Indivisible group understands this space very well.