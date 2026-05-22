Elon Musk Offers To Fund Lawsuit Against UK Police In Henry Nowak Stabbing Tragedy

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Elon Musk has stepped forward to hold UK police accountable in what appears to be one of the most disturbing policing failures to emerge from Britain in years.

The tech mogul publicly offered to bankroll a wrongful death lawsuit against officers who allegedly prioritized an attacker's claims of "racism" over saving the life of 18-year-old Henry Nowak.

Musk's intervention comes as harrowing bodycam footage from the scene plays out in Southampton Crown Court during the ongoing murder trial of Vickrum Singh Digwa, the 23-year-old man of Indian Sikh heritage accused of stabbing Nowak four times with a 21cm blade.

This poor boy was running away from someone who stabbed him & stole his phone, but the police in the UK attacked him instead of his murderer! https://t.co/SwnHHYec1d - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2026

He followed up with another pointed question: "Has any action been taken against the police officers who handcuffed this boy and made him bleed to death in the street? Who are they?"

Has any action been taken against the police officers who handcuffed this boy and made him bleed to death in the street?



Who are they?



https://t.co/EkfCZcFNYD - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2026

In a further post, Musk declared: "Unconscionable. I am happy to fund a wrongful death lawsuit against these disgusting excuses for law enforcement. They damn well better have been fired."

Unconscionable.



I am happy to fund a wrongful death lawsuit against these disgusting excuses for law enforcement. They damn well better have been fired. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2026

Nowak, a first-year accountancy and finance student at the University of Southampton from Essex, was walking home from a night out with university football teammates when he was attacked. Prosecutors say Digwa stabbed him four times after Nowak tried to escape.

When police arrived, bodycam footage captured Nowak leaning against a wall, supported by Digwa's father. The father told officers: "He keeps dropping down, so I am just trying to keep him up."

Nowak repeatedly said "Can't breathe" and told them he had been stabbed. Instead of rushing medical aid, officers handcuffed the bleeding teenager while arresting him for suspected assault - based on claims from Digwa's family that Nowak had racially abused them. One officer responded to his desperate pleas about being stabbed with: "I don't think you have, mate."

Henry then passed out and died, drowned in his own blood.

Digwa's brother told the emergency call handler: "We just got attacked racially by some white person... Physically attacked my brother, we're Sikhs, we wear turbans, and he attacked my brother."

Videos shown to jurors captured Digwa and his brother accusing Nowak of a racial attack. Nowak denied it. Digwa was heard saying: "No one stabbed you bro, you're up. You're drunk." Digwa's father added: "He's pretending, a minute ago he was talking to you guys. Now he's trying to get up and going to leave."

Incredible how they're going with the defence of 'he said some mean words' (no evidence of any racial slurs anyway) as if this somehow justifies stabbing him four times then lying about it. https://t.co/KHOrS8R2cW - Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 18, 2026

Digwa openly carried the large 21cm shastar - a ceremonial Sikh blade - in public, along with the smaller religiously mandated kirpan. Prosecutors noted questions over why the larger weapon was present.

Digwa denies murder. His mother, Kiran Kaur, faces charges of assisting an offender by allegedly removing the knife from the scene.

Musk's offer has ignited fury over what critics call two-tier policing - where accusations of racism against a native Brit appear to override clear medical emergencies. No officers have been named or disciplined publicly. As of today, no action has been confirmed against those involved.

This case has drawn parallels to failures where authorities appear more concerned with perceived slights than protecting life. Nowak was a young British student simply walking home. Digwa's legal team argues self-defence in the "heat of the moment" following the alleged verbal exchange.

Yet the bodycam evidence, now public through court proceedings, paints a picture of a dying teen ignored while his attacker's narrative took precedence.

Musk's willingness to fund a civil suit underscores a growing frustration with institutional inaction. The trial continues at Southampton Crown Court. Digwa denies the charges.

Henry Nowak's death should force a reckoning. When police treat a stabbed British teen as the aggressor based on unverified claims from the attacker's family - while he bleeds out saying he can't breathe - something has gone fundamentally wrong with priorities in law enforcement.

Religious exemptions allowing large blades in public, combined with a policing culture that appears to elevate certain accusations above immediate life-saving duties, leave ordinary citizens vulnerable.

Musk's intervention shines a light where so-called mainstream coverage has lagged. Justice for Henry Nowak demands more than a trial verdict - it requires naming those officers, holding them accountable, and ending the failures that let a young man die in the street while pleading for help.