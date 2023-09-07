Elon Musk Reveals "Extremely Powerful" ADL CEO Sought To Shake Him Down For Donations

Update: The ADL is now fundraising off this scandal and telling donors they're under threat due to Musk's criticisms!

In case you were skeptical of the ADL's grift, they're now sending letters out to Jewish leaders & fundraising off of Elon Musk being "anti-semitic" for calling out their mafia-style pressure campaigns

DailyWire's Ben Shapiro summed things up succinctly:

"Elon Musk is now at war with the Anti-Defamation League, a progressive interest group that proclaims it is speaking in the name of Jewish causes. And like a lot of these progressive interest groups, they are interested in removing advertising revenue from sources where they can't control the speech. Musk posted on X saying the ADL has been trying to kill his platform by falsely accusing him of being anti-semitic, and that If this continues, he’ll have no choice but to file a defamation suit against, ironically, the Anti Defamation League. Elon Musk happens to be correct about all of that, which is why it's very important that if you're an advertiser and you are looking at platforms to advertise on, you probably should be looking at free speech platforms like X - otherwise X will revert back to type and it's going to do the same kind of crap that Facebook and YouTube have done in censoring material."

. @elonmusk is now at war with the Anti-Defamation League, a progressive interest group that proclaims it is speaking in the name of Jewish causes. And like a lot of these progressive interest groups, they are interested in removing advertising revenue from sources where they…

Musk agreed:

Accurate

As InformationLiberation.com's Chris Menahan detailed earlier, Twitter/X owner Elon Musk revealed on Wednesday that Jonathan Greenblatt, the "extremely powerful" CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, sought to shake him down for donations just like he did to Adidas, the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving.

"Andrew Ross Sorkin asks Jonathan Greenblatt if he was seeking to have a role at X or shaking @elonmusk down for donations to the ADL (like he did to Adidas and the Brooklyn Nets) and he responds by saying that's an 'anti-Semitic trope,' " Greg Price tweeted along with a clip of Greenblatt's latest appearance on CNBC.

"Because the answer is 'Yes!' regarding seeking donations, hence JG's refusal to answer the question," Musk responded. "JG instead went on the attack, implying that Sorkin, despite being Jewish, is somehow an anti-Semite just for asking a basic conflict-of-interest question!"

Because the answer is "Yes!" regarding seeking donations, hence JG's refusal to answer the question.



JG instead went on the attack, implying that Sorkin, despite being Jewish, is somehow an anti-Semite just for asking a basic conflict-of-interest question! 🤣

"I love how ADL overlord Jonathan Greenblatt says the ADL is just a little 'nonprofit in New York' with no power as if they didn’t lead a pressure campaign that squeezed $60 billion from Meta’s market cap for not complying with their demands," Ashley St. Clair commented in response to Greenblatt's CNBC appearance. "ADL has been operating mafia-style for ideological compliance for decades!"

"Exactly!" Musk said. "The ADL is extremely powerful in the west, as demonstrated by our massive drop in US advertising, while Asia advertising has actually grown slightly."

Exactly! The ADL is extremely powerful in the west, as demonstrated by our massive drop in US advertising, while Asia advertising has actually grown slightly.

Musk also said it was "bizarre" how Marc Lamont Hill, who was "canceled" by the ADL and lost his job at CNN for criticizing Israel, is now defending them and painting Musk's criticism of the foreign lobby group as "dangerous, dishonest," "deeply antisemitic" and inviting of "violence from his Nazi base."

The ADL played a major role in having you fired by publicly branding you an anti-Semite.



Watching you now go to bat for them and doing exactly the same thing to the ADL's critics -- volunteering to stand up and call the ADL's critics anti-Semitic -- is just wild.

Bizarre …

"Jonathan at ADL kicked off a massive Twitter boycott campaign less than a week after the acquisition closed," Musk said in another post.

"Literally nothing had changed about the site. Our US revenue is still 60% down from that campaign, but slowly improving."

Jonathan at ADL kicked off a massive Twitter boycott campaign less than a week after the acquisition closed.



Literally nothing had changed about the site.



Our US revenue is still 60% down from that campaign, but slowly improving.

The questions asked by the interviewers were excellent.



However, JG was obviously disingenuous with his answers and took every opportunity to stoke fear.

Musk also questioned why the ADL is training FBI agents.

"Why does the FBI need training that holocausts are terrible?" Musk asked.

Does seem strange. Why does the FBI need training that holocausts are terrible? I don't think they should hire agents where this is a question mark!

The ADL also trains local law enforcement throughout America, teaching them the same tripe they teach schoolchildren about the many evils of "whiteness."

One of the most insidious long-term @ADL programs is feting, junketing, threatening and infiltrating US law enforcement to coerce them into sharing closely held information with the Israeli government, which has a long history of espionage, smuggling, unregistered foreign…

Rather than cower in the face of the ADL's threats, Musk engaged with Keith Woods and questioned why so many Jews have turned against free speech.

After Woods exposed alleged Israeli intelligence agent Vivian Bercovici trying to influence the #BanTheADL campaign on a popular Twitter Space, her Wikipedia was edited to try and hide her connections to the Israeli intel firm Black Cube.

On the space, Vivian claimed to be unfamiliar with the ADL. It turns out, not only was ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt following her, but he defended her when she was accused of being a foreign agent



As Canada's ambassador to Israel she had private meetings with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Musk has shared several posts claiming the ADL strayed from it's original noble mission but the truth is they've always been terrible.

