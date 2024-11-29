Elon Musk Says DOGE Will Audit The IRS

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Elon Musk, new co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency declared this week that the new outfit will seek to audit the IRS.

It started with Musk asking X users what they think should happen to the IRS budget, given that it just asked for an increase of $20 billion.

Due to an error in legislative language, $20 billion in IRS funding is locked up.



If it is not unlocked, the IRS will have to go on a hiring freeze. (oh no)



The IRS is trying desperately to get this fixed in the next funding legislation which must pass by December 20th. They… pic.twitter.com/20DHzHqKY4 — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 28, 2024

The IRS just said it wants $20B more money.



Do you think it’s budget should be: — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024

Well, the public has made their view clear … 😂 https://t.co/47IGWYpjCs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2024

Musk then responded to a post imagining the IRS being audited.

Is Musk serious? Probably.

Cue the memes.

pic.twitter.com/7XditFn7fR — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) November 27, 2024

Remember when they hired 87,000 armed agents and bought 5 million rounds of ammunition?

Perhaps we can take away the guns the IRS thinks they need? https://t.co/CBmuu45pld — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 28, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY WILL OBLITERATE THE IRS!! pic.twitter.com/7KSjBxeFiC — TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) November 27, 2024

Why should they worry..?



If all is proper, nothing to fear…..right?



That's what they tell American's. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 27, 2024

If you could tell me what you accomplished this week that’d be great. pic.twitter.com/hEnXyBfeNT — Renee MAGA girl in California. (@RDobihal) November 27, 2024

Elon has some beef with the IRS!

"I'm the largest individual taxpayer in history, so I paid $10 billion in tax. I sort of thought maybe the IRS would send me a little trophy or something but I didn't get anything. Not even a cookie."



pic.twitter.com/rypLDuX0Vb — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 29, 2024

DOGE is set to scrap entire government agencies, according to co-head Vivek Ramaswarmy.

The new outfit is already compiling lists of the most egregious examples of government waste.

