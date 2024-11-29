print-icon
Elon Musk Says DOGE Will Audit The IRS

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Elon Musk, new co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency declared this week that the new outfit will seek to audit the IRS.

It started with Musk asking X users what they think should happen to the IRS budget, given that it just asked for an increase of $20 billion.

Musk then responded to a post imagining the IRS being audited.

Is Musk serious? Probably.

Cue the memes.

Remember when they hired 87,000 armed agents and bought 5 million rounds of ammunition?

Elon has some beef with the IRS!

DOGE is set to scrap entire government agencies, according to co-head Vivek Ramaswarmy.

The new outfit is already compiling lists of the most egregious examples of government waste.

* * *

