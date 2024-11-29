Elon Musk Says DOGE Will Audit The IRS
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,
Elon Musk, new co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency declared this week that the new outfit will seek to audit the IRS.
It started with Musk asking X users what they think should happen to the IRS budget, given that it just asked for an increase of $20 billion.
Due to an error in legislative language, $20 billion in IRS funding is locked up.— Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 28, 2024
If it is not unlocked, the IRS will have to go on a hiring freeze. (oh no)
The IRS is trying desperately to get this fixed in the next funding legislation which must pass by December 20th. They… pic.twitter.com/20DHzHqKY4
The IRS just said it wants $20B more money.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024
Do you think it’s budget should be:
Well, the public has made their view clear … 😂 https://t.co/47IGWYpjCs— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2024
Musk then responded to a post imagining the IRS being audited.
Gonna happen 😂 https://t.co/QvYyGKvr2n— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024
Is Musk serious? Probably.
Cue the memes.
November 27, 2024
November 27, 2024
https://t.co/pwSff5vbQM pic.twitter.com/UXyA2kbsJa— ULTRAJamesXO.Doge (@d34dr4661t) November 28, 2024
_ https://t.co/hVHnxAYiVn pic.twitter.com/pFj4s8QbFl— NautPoso memes 🇮🇪☘️ (@NautPoso) November 27, 2024
Remember when they hired 87,000 armed agents and bought 5 million rounds of ammunition?
Perhaps we can take away the guns the IRS thinks they need? https://t.co/CBmuu45pld— J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 28, 2024
DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY WILL OBLITERATE THE IRS!! pic.twitter.com/7KSjBxeFiC— TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) November 27, 2024
Why should they worry..?— floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 27, 2024
If all is proper, nothing to fear…..right?
That's what they tell American's.
If you could tell me what you accomplished this week that’d be great. pic.twitter.com/hEnXyBfeNT— Renee MAGA girl in California. (@RDobihal) November 27, 2024
Elon has some beef with the IRS!
"I'm the largest individual taxpayer in history, so I paid $10 billion in tax. I sort of thought maybe the IRS would send me a little trophy or something but I didn't get anything. Not even a cookie."— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 29, 2024
pic.twitter.com/rypLDuX0Vb
DOGE is set to scrap entire government agencies, according to co-head Vivek Ramaswarmy.
The new outfit is already compiling lists of the most egregious examples of government waste.
* * *
