Elon Musk Says Report Of $45 Million Monthly Donation To Pro-Trump Super PAC Was "Made Up Fiction By WSJ" 

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024 - 11:20 PM

Elon Musk was spotted Wednesday in the US Capitol Building ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to lawmakers as the war in Gaza continues into its ninth month. 

A reporter asked Musk, "Are you still going to donate to Trump? Are you still donating $45 million?"

Musk replied, "At no point did I say that I was donating $45 million a month for Trump. That was a fiction made up by the Wall Street Journal."

Footage of the interaction between the reporter and Musk was posted on X by Collin Rugg. 

On July 16, The Wall Street Journal reported that "people familiar with the matter" said Musk committed $45 million monthly to a new super political-action committee supporting the former president. 

Earlier this week, in an interview with Jordan Peterson, the billionaire said, "What's been reported in the media is simply not true. I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump." 

Musk has often criticized mainstream corporate media for inaccurate reporting.

He has called out Reuters and Business Insider. 

