Elon Musk: Trump Must Win, Civilization Is On The Line

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Sep 06, 2024 - 06:45 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,news,

X owner Elon Musk urged Thursday that he believes Donald Trump must win the election in order to save civilisation.

“I have never been materially active in politics before, but this time I think civilization as we know it is on the line,” Musk posted.

He added, “If we want to preserve freedom and a meritocracy in America, then Trump must win.”

In follow up posts, Musk warned that the US under Kamala Harris is on the road to Communism and the end of freedom of speech.

During a speech Thursday at the Economic Club of New York, Trump credited Musk with the idea of creating a government efficiency commission, saying that Musk would be a great choice to head the effort.

Musk responded.

It appears that the Tesla CEO is on board.

Choose prosperity.

*  *  *

