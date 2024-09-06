Elon Musk: Trump Must Win, Civilization Is On The Line

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,news,

X owner Elon Musk urged Thursday that he believes Donald Trump must win the election in order to save civilisation.

“I have never been materially active in politics before, but this time I think civilization as we know it is on the line,” Musk posted.

He added, “If we want to preserve freedom and a meritocracy in America, then Trump must win.”

In follow up posts, Musk warned that the US under Kamala Harris is on the road to Communism and the end of freedom of speech.

Not immediately, but firmly on that path https://t.co/m5mq4WAisd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024

Kamala wants to destroy your right to free speech under The Constitution https://t.co/oJN5T8nPLn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024

During a speech Thursday at the Economic Club of New York, Trump credited Musk with the idea of creating a government efficiency commission, saying that Musk would be a great choice to head the effort.

Musk responded.

This is badly needed https://t.co/H9AKYbDssZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024

This would unlock tremendous prosperity for America https://t.co/8XpBJrloWH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024

It appears that the Tesla CEO is on board.

I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises.



No pay, no title, no recognition is needed. https://t.co/5PSNtjBQn7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024

Choose prosperity.

Finally, a plan to tackle government waste head-on. If Trump & Elon can actually eliminate fraud and inefficiency, it would be a game-changer for taxpayers. Let's hold our leaders accountable and see if they can deliver on this promise. — James Reichert (@_jamesreichert) September 5, 2024

This will be the most powerful and effective partnership ever. — Bill Ellmore 𝕏 (@BillEllmore) September 5, 2024

This is the way.

Too much common sense.



Leftist brains are going to explode. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) September 5, 2024

The left is PANICKING because of the Trump and Elon collab.



You love to see it. — Jack (@jackunheard) September 5, 2024

* * *

