Elon Musk: Trump Must Win, Civilization Is On The Line
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,news,
X owner Elon Musk urged Thursday that he believes Donald Trump must win the election in order to save civilisation.
“I have never been materially active in politics before, but this time I think civilization as we know it is on the line,” Musk posted.
He added, “If we want to preserve freedom and a meritocracy in America, then Trump must win.”
I have never been materially active in politics before, but this time I think civilization as we know it is on the line.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024
If we want to preserve freedom and a meritocracy in America, then Trump must win. https://t.co/wHnuKsr9UJ
In follow up posts, Musk warned that the US under Kamala Harris is on the road to Communism and the end of freedom of speech.
Not immediately, but firmly on that path https://t.co/m5mq4WAisd— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024
Kamala wants to destroy your right to free speech under The Constitution https://t.co/oJN5T8nPLn— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024
During a speech Thursday at the Economic Club of New York, Trump credited Musk with the idea of creating a government efficiency commission, saying that Musk would be a great choice to head the effort.
Musk responded.
This is badly needed https://t.co/H9AKYbDssZ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024
This would unlock tremendous prosperity for America https://t.co/8XpBJrloWH— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024
It appears that the Tesla CEO is on board.
I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024
No pay, no title, no recognition is needed. https://t.co/5PSNtjBQn7
Choose prosperity.
Finally, a plan to tackle government waste head-on. If Trump & Elon can actually eliminate fraud and inefficiency, it would be a game-changer for taxpayers. Let's hold our leaders accountable and see if they can deliver on this promise.— James Reichert (@_jamesreichert) September 5, 2024
This will be the most powerful and effective partnership ever.— Bill Ellmore 𝕏 (@BillEllmore) September 5, 2024
This is the way.— ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) September 5, 2024
Too much common sense.
Leftist brains are going to explode.
The left is PANICKING because of the Trump and Elon collab.— Jack (@jackunheard) September 5, 2024
You love to see it.
* * *
Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.