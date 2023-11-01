Elon Musk: "Twitter Was Completely Controlled By The Far Left"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast Tuesday, X owner Elon Musk laid out how Twitter was acting as an arm of the government before he took over, and was “completely controlled by the far-left.”

“The degree to which Twitter was simply an arm of the government was not well understood by the public,” Musk said, adding “And it was whatever, everything was like Pravda basically, a state publication, is the way to think of old Twitter. A state publication.”

“There was basically oppression of any views that, even I would say, be considered middle-of-the-road,” Musk continued, adding “certainly, anything on the right, and I’m not talking about far-right, I’m just talking mildly right.”

“Republicans were suppressed at 10 times the rate of Democrats. That’s because old Twitter was fundamentally controlled by the far-left. It was, like, completely controlled by the far-left,” Musk asserted.

